Akinkunmi Lasisi, a University of Ibadan graduate who studied Chemistry and Education, has shared his career pivot story on social media

Lasisi revealed how the analytical skills he gained from studying Chemistry at UI became the foundation for his shift into the technology sector

The graduate is now building expertise in Manual QA Testing and API Testing, areas far removed from his original field of study

Akinkunmi Lasisi, a University of Ibadan (UI) graduate who studied Chemistry and Education, has gone viral on LinkedIn after opening up about how his academic background quietly prepared him for a career in the technology industry.

In a post shared on August 31, 2026, Lasisi reflected on photographs from his 2024 convocation ceremony at the University of Ibadan, using the milestone as a springboard to tell the story of how his professional path had evolved in ways he likely did not anticipate when he first enrolled.

A UI graduate recounts his academic journey. Photo credit: Akinkunmi Lasisi/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

University of Ibadan graduate celebrates career growth

Rather than follow a conventional route tied to his degree, the recent UI graduate drew a direct line between the habits of mind he developed at university and the demands of software quality assurance.

He described how Chemistry sharpened his ability to approach problems with structure and precision, while his Education background equipped him with communication skills and the capacity to work effectively with others.

Those transferable skills, he said, became the tools he carried into the world of technology. He is currently developing his expertise in Manual QA Testing, API Testing using Postman, test case design, functional and regression testing, exploratory testing, and defect reporting.

Sharing his career growth on LinkedIn, he said:

"Looking back at these moments from my convocation in 2024, I’m reminded of how much growth, discipline, and perseverance went into reaching that milestone."

"I’m proud to be a graduate of the University of Ibadan, where I studied Chemistry and Education."

"My time at the University of Ibadan was more than earning a degree. It taught me to think critically, solve problems systematically, pay attention to details, communicate effectively, and remain curious qualities that continue to shape my personal and professional journey."

"While Chemistry trained me to approach problems analytically and Education strengthened my ability to communicate and work with people, I have since taken those transferable skills into the world of technology, with a growing focus on Manual Quality Assurance and API Testing."

"Today, I’m building my expertise in Manual QA Testing, API Testing with Postman, test case design, functional testing, regression testing, exploratory testing, and defect reporting."

"I’m grateful for how far the journey has brought me, and even more excited about where it is taking me next."

Legit.ng had also published that a University of Ibadan (UI) graduate who once had an extra year has shared how a dream about her result helped her.

UI graduate wins master's scholarship to Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan Food Technology first class graduate announced her Mastercard Foundation Scholarship win on LinkedIn in August 2026.

The scholarship will fund her master's degree in Food Science and Agricultural Chemistry at McGill University in Canada.

Source: Legit.ng