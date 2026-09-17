AY Comedian addressed fans in a lengthy Instagram video on September 16, 2026, explaining the financial toll of booking musicians for AY Live

The comedian disclosed that top Nigerian artists now charge between ₦80 million and ₦200 million for a single appearance at his show

AY called on Nigerians to rethink how they measure the value of a comedy show, arguing that comedy alone should be enough

Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY Comedian, has spoken candidly about the growing financial pressure of booking top musicians for his annual comedy show, AY Live.

In a video shared on his Instagram page on September 16, 2026, AY Comedian poured out his frustrations, explaining why what once felt natural about his show has become nearly impossible to sustain.

AY Comedian speaks on the financial challenges of featuring top Nigerian musicians at AY Live. Photo: aycomedian

Source: Instagram

In the caption accompanying the video, AY Comedian wrote:

"Dear Nigerians, if you buy a ticket to a comedy show, the primary promise is laughter. In the same way, nobody attends a music concert and demands that comedians must perform. For years I have committed myself for free to anchor numerous concerts for Nigerian artists. I have also made financial commitments to artists to perform at AY Live in reasonable figures. Yes! Our musicians deserve to charge what their craft commands, but comedians and comedy promoters must also be allowed to build sustainable shows around comedy. We can have them if their numbers add up to our new economic realities... Maybe it is time we stopped measuring the value of a comedy show by the number of musicians on the bill. Let comedy be enough."

AY Comedian on musician fees at AY Live

In the video itself, AY Comedian went further, drawing a stark contrast between the early days of the show and the current reality.

The entertainer said:

"For many years, since the beginning of AY Live, artists like Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Olamide, 9ice and Portable have all performed at the show. Those days, many appearances were made possible through friendship. An artiste would accept any reasonable amount to cover their logistics, but today, the Nigerian musicians charge ₦200 million, ₦120 million, ₦80 million to appear on my show."

Watch AY Comedian's Instagram video about the cost of bringing artists to his AY Live show below:

Fans react to AY Comedian's video

The post sparked a wave of reactions from followers, with opinions split between sympathy and tough love.

@damnbeatproduction commented:

"Make Una self support upcoming artist, make Una dey give them chance to perform 💯 most of them get better song pass your A-list 🔥"

@forevercfr wrote:

"I have always said that Comedy is enough. If you cannot pay to watch the comedian doing his show, then you shouldn't even bother going because it means you are not his fan. Comedians, kindly build your brand around yourself."

@realkoko1 hit back:

"Comedy is enough ke? Una spoil everything bros. Lets make comedy affordable first. Why should there be a 5m or 10m naira ticket at a comedy show? That is the reason comedy is no longer enough."

@zaddysokoh kept it simple:

"A comedy show should be for comedians and comedy alone!"

@Ijawyorubaboyy added:

"Get more brands to sponsor your show or leave them out of it. It's a comedy show for Christ sake not a musical concert."

AY Comedian explains the changing economics of featuring Nigerian singers at AY Live. Photo: aycomedian

Source: Instagram

AY Comedian speaks about living alone

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that AY Comedian shared his thoughts on the value of solitude, even as his ex-wife, Mabel Makun, marked her 40th birthday with a glamorous celebration.

While the birthday buzz filled social media, AY took to his Instagram story to reflect on solitude. He posted a meme featuring actor Tom Hardy with the quote:

"Being alone for a while is dangerous. It's addictive. Once you see how peaceful it is, you don't even want to deal with people anymore."

Source: Legit.ng