Merriam-Webster added 1,400 new words to its dictionary, ranging from internet slang to culinary and pop culture terms

Entries like rickroll, Sunday scaries, crashout and vibe coding reflect how digital life has shaped everyday language

The publisher said the new words demonstrate widespread use over time and offer a window into the world today

America's oldest dictionary publisher, Merriam-Webster, has expanded its dictionary by 1,400 words, bringing in terms from internet culture, food, music and modern social life.

The publisher announced the additions in a blog post, saying the new entries "reflect words and meanings that have demonstrated widespread use over time, offering a window into the world today."

US Dictionary Adds 1,400 New Words Including Glow-Up, Looksmaxxing and Meme Coin

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From slang to the dinner table

Several of the new additions come straight from online and youth culture. Glow-up, looksmaxxing, meme coin and trash panda, the popular nickname for raccoons, all made the cut. Crashout, defined as a dramatic ending, loss, or emotional breakdown, joins parasocial, which refers to a one-sided emotional connection that fans often develop with celebrities.

Tech-related terms also feature prominently. Vibe coding, meaning the use of an artificial intelligence system to generate computer code, has been added, reflecting how quickly AI has worked its way into everyday vocabulary.

Food lovers will find new entries too. Bao, the stuffed bread bun popular across Asia, superfood, and cake pop have all been formally recognised. The spicy condiment chili crisp also joins the dictionary.

Familiar feelings, now official

Some additions capture emotions many people recognise but could not previously find in a dictionary. Sunday scaries refers to the anxiety or sadness that sets in as the weekend draws to a close. Cuffing season describes the period when single people look for a romantic partner to spend the colder months with, a timely entry ahead of autumn.

Other terms that have circulated widely online are now official. Rickroll means to trick someone into listening to Never Gonna Give You Up by British singer Rick Astley. Whack-a-mole describes a situation in which solving one problem immediately gives rise to another of the same kind. The Mandela effect captures the experience of many people sharing the same false memory.

Uncanny valley, the unsettling feeling triggered by something artificial that almost looks real, and neckbeard, which covers both the beard style and the sometimes-disparaging cultural associations around it, round out a diverse batch of entries.

Merriam-Webster is expected to announce its word of the year later in 2026. In 2025, that honour went to slop, after the publisher expanded its definition to include digital content of low quality produced in large quantities through artificial intelligence.

Source: Legit.ng