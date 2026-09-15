New Zealand Immigration published salary thresholds that determine which family visas a foreign worker on an Accredited Employer Work Visa can sponsor in 2026

Workers earning NZD $52.50 (about ₦31,980) per hour qualify for the broadest range of family visa categories under the updated rules

The rules differ based on a worker's hourly wage, annual salary, job skill level, and whether their occupation appears on special government lists

New Zealand's Immigration authority has published the salary requirements that foreign workers on an Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) must meet before they can sponsor visas for their spouses and children in 2026.

The rules, published by New Zealand Immigration, show that eligibility depends on how much a worker earns per hour or per year, the skill level of their job under the Australian and New Zealand Standard Classification of Occupations (ANZSCO), and whether their role appears on specific government occupation lists.

New Zealand publishes salary requirements for foreign workers seeking to bring their families to the country. Photo credit: Hagen Hopkins, Wong Yu Liang

Source: Getty Images

Workers earning NZD $52.50 (about ₦31,980) per hour or more

According to the government, workers who earn at least NZD $52.50 (about ₦31,980) per hour, which is 1.5 times New Zealand's median wage, qualify for the widest range of family support options.

They can sponsor a Partner of a Worker Work Visa, a Partner of a Worker Visitor Visa, a Dependent Child Student Visa, and a Child of Worker Visitor Visa.

The same eligibility applies to workers whose jobs fall under ANZSCO skill levels 1, 2, or 3, including those at levels 4 or 5 whose roles are recognised at a higher level for AEWV purposes.

Workers earning between NZD $28.00 (about ₦17,066) and $52.49 per hour

A worker earning at least NZD $28.00 (about ₦17,066) per hour, which equals 80% of the median wage, can sponsor a Partner of a Worker Work Visa and a Partner of a Worker Visitor Visa.

To also support a Dependent Child Student Visa or a Child of Worker Visitor Visa, the worker must earn at least NZD $58,240 (about ₦35.5 million) per year.

Workers earning below NZD $28.00 per hour are limited to supporting only a Partner of a Worker Visitor Visa.

New Zealand: Workers on the Green List

Workers whose occupation appears on New Zealand's Green List automatically qualify to support a Partner of a Worker Visitor Visa, a Dependent Child Student Visa, and a Child of Worker Visitor Visa, provided they meet the Green List requirements for their specific role.

To additionally support a Partner of a Worker Work Visa, a Green List worker must also earn at least NZD $35.00 (about ₦21,333) per hour.

Workers at ANZSCO Skill Level 4 or 5

For workers whose jobs sit at ANZSCO skill levels 4 or 5 and who are not on any special occupation list, they must earn at least NZD $28.25 (about ₦17,219) per hour to support partner visas. To support child-related visas, their annual earnings must reach at least NZD $58,240 (about ₦35.5 million).

Alternatively, those who meet New Zealand's "acceptable employment" requirements, meaning their job pays at least NZD $35.00 (about ₦21,333) per hour, is with an accredited employer, is full-time, and will last at least 12 months, can also qualify to support partner visas.

Workers who supported family visas before June 2024

Workers who sponsored family visas before June 26, 2024, can continue to support their partners and dependent children. However, if a partner or child needs to apply for a new visa, fresh eligibility checks apply.

Under those older rules, a worker earning at least NZD $26.85 (about ₦16,354) per hour, equivalent to 80% of the then-median wage, could support a Partner of a Worker Work Visa.

Annual earnings of at least NZD $43,322.76 (about ₦26.4 million) were required to support child visas.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that New Zealand had changed the visa application process for families of foreign workers and students.

New Zealand: Spouses of foreign workers seeking work visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand had shared the conditions for spouses of foreign workers seeking a work visa.

The requirements were published on the official New Zealand Immigration website and apply to individuals whose partners hold an eligible New Zealand work visa and are willing to support the application.

The Partner of a Worker Work Visa allows a person to work in New Zealand while accompanying a partner already in the country on a qualifying work visa.

Source: Legit.ng