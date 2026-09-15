New Zealand's immigration authority released official guidelines on how foreigners can apply for a Working Holiday visa online

The guidelines outline key requirements, including holding a valid physical passport and applying only when the visa window for your country is open

UK and Canadian working holiday visa holders on a 12-month visa may be eligible to extend their stay under specific conditions

New Zealand's immigration authority has published detailed guidelines explaining how foreign nationals can apply for a Working Holiday visa, covering everything from account creation to eligibility for extensions.

According to the official New Zealand Immigration website, all applications for a Working Holiday visa must be submitted online and completed in English.

New Zealand lists guidelines for foreigners to apply for Working Holiday Visa. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Applicants are required to first create an account on the online services portal before they can proceed to upload documents and pay the applicable fees.

Guidelines for New Zealand Working Holiday visa

One of the most important conditions flagged in the guidelines is the requirement to hold a valid physical passport at the time of application. Applications submitted without one risk being declined.

Timing is equally critical. The guidelines state that applications can only be submitted during the period when the Working Holiday visa for a specific country is open. Submitting before the official opening date results in automatic deletion of the application, a measure the authority says is in place to maintain the performance of the online system.

Applicants are also warned to confirm they are applying for the correct visa category, since a Working Holiday visa can only be granted once per person for working in New Zealand, even if the visa was never used.

Extensions available for UK and Canadian holders

The guidelines also outline extension options for those already in New Zealand on certain Working Holiday visas.

Holders of a 12-month Canada Working Holiday Visa who are currently in the country may apply for a Working Holiday Scheme Subsequent Work Visa, which allows them to extend their stay by up to an additional 11 months.

For United Kingdom Working Holiday Visa holders currently in New Zealand on a 12-month or longer visa, an extension can be sought to cover the remaining balance of the 36-month maximum duration, also through a Working Holiday Scheme Subsequent Work Visa.

One notable exception applies to both groups: subsequent working holiday visa applications under the UK or Canadian scheme cannot be made online and must instead be completed using a paper application form.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng