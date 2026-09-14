The American University of Nigeria (AUN) has officially released its tuition charges for the 2026/2027 academic session

Engineering, Nursing, and Law students face higher per-credit fees than students on the general undergraduate programme

The fee structure covers both the Fall 2026 and Spring 2027 semesters, with totals running into millions of naira

The American University of Nigeria (AUN) has released its official tuition charges for returning and new undergraduate students for the 2026/2027 academic session, covering both the Fall 2026 and Spring 2027 semesters.

The fee breakdown shows that tuition costs vary significantly depending on the programme of study, with students in Engineering, Law, and Nursing paying more per credit hour than those on the general undergraduate track.

AUN announces its 2026/2027 school fees for Law, Nursing and Engineering programmes. Photo Credit: aun

Source: UGC

AUN 2026/2027 undergraduate fees breakdown

For students on the standard undergraduate programme, tuition is charged at ₦84,656 per credit hour.

Based on a 15-credit load per semester, this works out to ₦1,269,840 per semester and ₦2,539,680 for the full academic year across both semesters.

Students enrolled in Engineering, Nursing, or Law face a higher rate of ₦92,000 per credit hour, applicable to course loads ranging from 18 to 25 credits.

At this rate, each semester costs ₦1,656,000, bringing the combined annual total to ₦3,312,000 for students in any of these three professional programmes.

The fees listed cover tuition charges only. The university's full undergraduate fees structure outlines the complete breakdown of charges applicable to the 2026/2027 session.

AUN, located in Yola, Adamawa State, is a private institution modelled on the American liberal arts university system and is accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC) in Nigeria.

It operates on a semester-based academic calendar, which is reflected in the split fee structure published for the upcoming session.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian British University had released its school fees for Law, Nursing and Medicine.

Nigerian British University school fees released

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Nigerian British University had released its school fees for Engineering and Computing and Information Technology.

The fees cover the Computing and Information Technology faculty as well as the Engineering faculty, and the figures show a notable difference between the two courses.

According to the university's official tuition fee page, students enrolling in the Computing and Information Technology programme will pay ₦951,540 for the session, while those in the Engineering programme will pay ₦750,000.

Source: Legit.ng