Immigration New Zealand has moved 12 family-of-temporary-visa-holder applications to its enhanced Immigration Online platform from June 1, 2026

The shift covers student, work, and visitor visas for partners and children of workers, students, and military personnel

Applicants with draft applications in the old system must decide whether to submit them there or restart in the new portal

Immigration New Zealand (INZ) has disclosed that applications for family members of temporary visa holders moved to its upgraded Immigration Online platform from June 1, 2026, marking a significant change in how those visa categories are processed.

The shift is part of INZ's broader Our Future Services programme, which the agency launched to move all visa types onto a single, modernised platform.

New Zealand changes its family visa process for foreign workers and students. Photo credit: Wong Yu Liang, David Mareuil

Source: Getty Images

INZ first introduced the enhanced Immigration Online system in 2021 and has since migrated several categories, including International Student Visas, Visitor Visas, Accredited Employer Work Visas, and Permanent Resident Visas.

New Zealand: Visa categories now affected

From June 1, 2026, new applications for the following visas are automatically directed through the enhanced Immigration Online portal:

Student Visas:

- Dependent Child Student Visa.

Work Visas:

- Partner of a Worker Work Visa.

- Partner of Military Work Visa.

- Partner of a Student Work Visa.

- Partner of an NZ Scholarship Student Work Visa.

Visitor Visas:

- Partner of a Worker Visitor Visa.

- Child of a Worker Visitor Visa.

- Partner of a Student Visitor Visa.

- Child of a Student Visitor Visa.

- Partner of Military Visitor Visa.

- Child of Military Visitor Visa.

New Zealand: What applicants need to know

Applications already submitted through the old system before the transition date will continue to be processed normally.

However, people with saved draft applications in the old system must choose between completing and submitting those drafts or starting fresh in the new portal.

INZ also said it may review whether to continue accepting paper-based applications for the affected visa types, with further updates to follow if that changes.

The agency said the redesigned application process was developed with input from immigration professionals who provided practical insights into how these visas are applied for.

Key improvements include a clearer "Before You Start" page to help applicants identify the correct visa, better in-form guidance, and more self-service options so applicants can track and manage their own submissions.

INZ said the goal is a faster, simpler process that keeps applicants better informed at every stage. Other family visa categories not included in this round will be moved to the enhanced platform at later stages of the programme.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that New Zealand had shared who can apply for its Partner of a Worker Work visa.

Conditions for New Zealand's Partner of Worker Work Visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand had listed five requirements spouses must meet to qualify for its Partner of a Worker Work Visa.

The requirements were published on the official New Zealand Immigration website and apply to individuals whose partners hold an eligible New Zealand work visa and are willing to support the application.

The Partner of a Worker Work Visa allows a person to work in New Zealand while accompanying a partner already in the country on a qualifying work visa.

Source: Legit.ng