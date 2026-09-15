New Zealand announced a new Short-Term Graduate Work Visa opening for applications on November 16, 2026, targeting international graduates who finished studying in the country

The visa gives holders open work rights for up to six months, but strict eligibility conditions apply and not every international graduate will qualify

Immigration New Zealand also announced changes to the existing Post-Study Work Visa rules taking effect on the same date

New Zealand will launch a new Short-Term Graduate Work Visa on November 16, 2026, giving eligible international graduates up to six months of open work rights while they look for employment and consider longer-term visa options.

Immigration New Zealand (INZ) announced the new route on September 10, describing it as a pathway for graduates who have completed qualifying studies in New Zealand but do not meet the requirements for the existing Post-Study Work Visa.

New Zealand Graduate Visa offers international graduates six months of open work rights to explore employment opportunities. Photo credit: Dean Purcell/New Zealand Herald via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Who can apply for the short-term graduate work visa

According to Times of India, to be eligible, applicants must have completed a New Zealand Qualifications and Credentials Framework (NZQCF) Level 5, 6 or 7 qualification, studied full-time in New Zealand for at least 24 weeks. English-language, foundation, and bridging qualifications are excluded, as are any qualifications that already make the graduate eligible for a Post-Study Work Visa.

Applicants must also have at least NZD 5,000 in available funds and meet New Zealand's health and character requirements. There is a three-month window to apply after a student visa expires, and the visa can only be granted once. It cannot be extended or renewed.

Because the visa carries open work rights, holders can work for any employer without needing a job offer before applying. INZ said the visa is intended to help graduates secure employment and, where possible, move on to a longer-term route such as the Accredited Employer Work Visa.

Changes to the post-study work visa

Alongside the new short-term route, INZ also announced an expansion of its Post-Study Work Visa eligibility from November 16.

Graduates who complete an eligible NZQCF Level 7 Graduate Diploma in New Zealand will be able to qualify for the Post-Study Work Visa if they also hold a bachelor's degree, obtained either in New Zealand or abroad. The Graduate Diploma must have been studied full-time for its full duration, and cross-crediting or prior learning recognition will not count towards eligibility.

Qualifying Graduate Diploma holders can receive a Post-Study Work Visa for the length of their study period, up to a maximum of one year. An International Qualification Assessment will not be required for an overseas bachelor's degree, though INZ may independently verify the qualification.

Separate provisions remain in place for higher-level graduates. Those who completed an eligible Level 8 Postgraduate Diploma may qualify for a one-year Post-Study Work Visa, while eligible Master's degree graduates may qualify for up to three years, subject to meeting study requirements.

From November 16, applicants for the Post-Study Work Visa will also be able to submit applications through New Zealand's updated Immigration Online system, known as ADEPT.

Post-Study Work Visa expands eligibility for Level 7 Graduate Diploma holders with a bachelor’s degree.

Source: Getty Images

New Zealand announces 2 countries whose citizens can stay longer

Legit.ng earlier reported that New Zealand has confirmed that citizens of the United Kingdom and Canada on working holiday visas are eligible to extend their stays in the country beyond the standard one-year limit, under a formal arrangement known as the Working Holiday Scheme Subsequent Work Visa.

Source: Legit.ng