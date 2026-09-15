Sheikh Al-Sudais, President of Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque, spoke out against Houthi militia attacks targeting Saudi Arabia

The cleric warned that threatening the sacred sites in Makkah contradicts Islamic teachings and core humanitarian values

Sheikh Al-Sudais called on Muslims to rely on official sources and avoid spreading unverified information during the crisis

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Mecca, Saudi Arabia - Sheikh Prof. Dr Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais, the President of Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque and Masjid an-Nabawi, has publicly condemned attacks attributed to the Houthi militia against Saudi Arabia.

The Grand Mosque Chief raised alarm over what he described as a serious threat to the country's most sacred places.

Grand mosque chief condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia. Photo credit: @insharifain

Source: Twitter

In a formal statement, Sheikh Al-Sudais said that targeting holy sites runs directly against the core principles of Islam and the basic values shared by humanity.

As reported by Inside the Haramain @insharifain, he made clear that the faith explicitly forbids aggression and places great importance on protecting human life, property and dignity.

Sacred sites cannot be threatened

Sheikh Al-Sudais underlined the special place that the sacred sites in Makkah hold in the hearts of Muslims across the world, describing any attempt to undermine their security as an extremely grave matter.

He drew on verses from the Quran and the teachings of the Sunnah to reinforce his position, noting that Muslims are bound by their faith to reject aggression and prevent the spread of disorder, especially during times of hardship.

The cleric also addressed the broader climate of uncertainty, urging the public to prioritise unity and national solidarity.

He warned against the spread of rumours and unverified information, calling on people to seek out only official and trusted sources when looking for news and guidance. Content that could deepen confusion or fuel division, he said, must be avoided.

Prayer for peace and stability

Sheikh Al-Sudais closed his statement with prayers for the continued safety of Saudi Arabia, its leadership and its people.

He also prayed for the protection of the holy sites and those who serve and guard them, before extending his prayers to the wider Muslim world, asking Allah to shield communities everywhere from harm and hardship.

Saudi Arabia: Houthi attacks wounded 73 civilians

Earlier, Legit.ng also reported that Saudi Arabia accused Yemen's Houthi rebels of striking civilian and energy sites across four southern provinces, wounding at least 73 people.

The Saudi-led coalition called the attacks a 'dangerous escalation' and warned it would take all necessary operational measures in response.

The Houthis said their strikes were retaliation for more than 120 Saudi air raids on Yemen in the three days before the attack.

Source: Legit.ng