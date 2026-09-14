Nigerian British University (NBU) has officially made public its tuition, or school fees, for the 2026/2027 academic session

Legit.ng learnt that the Computing and Information Technology programme carries a higher fee than Engineering

It is noteworthy that prospective students can find the full fee breakdown on the university's official admissions page

Nigerian British University has published its official tuition fees for the 2026/2027 academic session, revealing the costs for two of its programmes.

The fees cover the Computing and Information Technology faculty as well as the Engineering faculty, and the figures show a notable difference between the two courses.

Nigerian British University publishes 2026/2027 school fees for Engineering and Computing courses. Photo Credit: nbu

Source: UGC

Nigerian British University 2026/2027 school fees

According to the university's official tuition fee page, students enrolling in the Computing and Information Technology programme will pay ₦951,540 for the session, while those in the Engineering programme will pay ₦750,000.

The Computing and Information Technology fee is therefore about ₦201,540 higher than the Engineering fee, a gap that prospective students and their families may want to factor into their financial planning ahead of the new academic year.

The full breakdown of fees across all programmes is available on the Nigerian British University tuition fee page.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian British University had shared its school fees for Law, Medicine and Nursing.

Fountain University school fees released

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Fountain University had published its school fees for Law, Cybersecurity and Biochemistry.

The Osun State-based private institution published the approved amounts for Law, Cybersecurity, and Biochemistry and Nutrition, giving fresh students a clear picture of what they will be expected to pay ahead of the new academic session.

Law remains the most expensive of the three programmes at Fountain University. Incoming Law students will be required to pay N2,127,125 for the 2026/2027 academic session, placing it well above the other two courses on the list.

Source: Legit.ng