Canada Lists 33 Countries Eligible for Francophone Minority Communities Student Pilot
- Canada launched the Francophone Minority Communities Student Pilot, targeting French-speaking students from specific countries who want to study there
- The pilot comes with a set of requirements that applicants must meet before they can qualify for the immigration programme
- Canada published a full list of 33 eligible countries, with many African nations making the cut
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Canada has introduced a new student immigration pathway aimed specifically at French-speaking applicants from a select group of countries around the world.
The programme, known as the Francophone Minority Communities Student Pilot (FMCSP), is a permit pilot designed for French-speaking students who plan to study in Canada and may later pursue permanent residence in the country.
Canada: Requirements for the FMCSP
To qualify for the pilot, applicants must meet a specific set of conditions set out by Canadian immigration authorities. Canada has not made the programme open to all French-speaking nationalities — instead, eligibility is tied to citizenship of one of the designated countries on an official list.
Full list of 33 countries eligible for the pilot
Canada confirmed that citizens from the following 33 countries may apply for the Francophone Minority Communities Student Pilot:
1. Bénin
2. Burkina Faso
3. Burundi
4. Cabo Verde
5. Cameroon
6. Central African Republic
7. Chad
8. Comoros
9. Côte d'Ivoire
10. Democratic Republic of the Congo
11. Dominica
12. Republic of the Congo
13. Djibouti
14. Egypt
15. Equatorial Guinea
16. Gabon
17. Guinea
18. Guinea-Bissau
19. Haïti
20. Lebanon
21. Madagascar
22. Mali
23. Mauritania
24. Mauritius
25. Morocco
26. Niger
27. Rwanda
28. Saint Lucia
29. São Tomé and Príncipe
30. Senegal
31. Seychelles
32. Togo
33. Tunisia
What the FMCSP means for African students
Of the 33 countries listed, 26 are African nations, reflecting the continent's significant French-speaking population. The pilot represents a structured route for eligible students to enter Canada with a study permit while keeping a longer-term immigration option open.
Canada has made clear that meeting the eligibility criteria is a prerequisite for any applicant, though the full set of requirements was published alongside the pilot announcement. Prospective applicants from the countries listed above are advised to review those conditions carefully before beginning the process.
Canada lists foreigners eligible for open work permits
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Canadian government published the official list of people eligible to apply for an open work permit in 2026.
The permit allows eligible foreigners to work for almost any employer in Canada without first securing a job offer.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng