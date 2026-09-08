Canada launched the Francophone Minority Communities Student Pilot, targeting French-speaking students from specific countries who want to study there

The pilot comes with a set of requirements that applicants must meet before they can qualify for the immigration programme

Canada published a full list of 33 eligible countries, with many African nations making the cut

Canada has introduced a new student immigration pathway aimed specifically at French-speaking applicants from a select group of countries around the world.

The programme, known as the Francophone Minority Communities Student Pilot (FMCSP), is a permit pilot designed for French-speaking students who plan to study in Canada and may later pursue permanent residence in the country.

Canada names countries whose citizens are eligible for student immigration pilot. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Canada: Requirements for the FMCSP

To qualify for the pilot, applicants must meet a specific set of conditions set out by Canadian immigration authorities. Canada has not made the programme open to all French-speaking nationalities — instead, eligibility is tied to citizenship of one of the designated countries on an official list.

Full list of 33 countries eligible for the pilot

Canada confirmed that citizens from the following 33 countries may apply for the Francophone Minority Communities Student Pilot:

1. Bénin

2. Burkina Faso

3. Burundi

4. Cabo Verde

5. Cameroon

6. Central African Republic

7. Chad

8. Comoros

9. Côte d'Ivoire

10. Democratic Republic of the Congo

11. Dominica

12. Republic of the Congo

13. Djibouti

14. Egypt

15. Equatorial Guinea

16. Gabon

17. Guinea

18. Guinea-Bissau

19. Haïti

20. Lebanon

21. Madagascar

22. Mali

23. Mauritania

24. Mauritius

25. Morocco

26. Niger

27. Rwanda

28. Saint Lucia

29. São Tomé and Príncipe

30. Senegal

31. Seychelles

32. Togo

33. Tunisia

What the FMCSP means for African students

Of the 33 countries listed, 26 are African nations, reflecting the continent's significant French-speaking population. The pilot represents a structured route for eligible students to enter Canada with a study permit while keeping a longer-term immigration option open.

Canada has made clear that meeting the eligibility criteria is a prerequisite for any applicant, though the full set of requirements was published alongside the pilot announcement. Prospective applicants from the countries listed above are advised to review those conditions carefully before beginning the process.

Canada lists foreigners eligible for open work permits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Canadian government published the official list of people eligible to apply for an open work permit in 2026.

The permit allows eligible foreigners to work for almost any employer in Canada without first securing a job offer.

Source: Legit.ng