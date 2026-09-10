The son of Davido's friend Igho Ubiribo shared a screen recording of his father's final WhatsApp messages to him

The post surfaced hours after the son publicly accused his stepmother of stealing his inheritance and alleging his father was murdered

The heartfelt New Year's Eve messages from Igho described his son as his best friend

The son of Igho Ubiribo, a close friend of superstar Davido, has stirred widespread emotion online after sharing a screen recording of the last WhatsApp messages his late father sent him.

The post, shared on Instagram on 9 September 2026, shows a WhatsApp conversation thread between the user and his father, saved in his contacts as "Dad Uk."

Davido’s friend Igho Ubiribo’s son leaves many talking with father’s last message. Credit: @ego222

Source: Instagram

The exchange is from New Year's Eve and includes a voice message, a festive graphic reading "Happy New Year 2025," and heartfelt written words accompanied by the caption, "You're my best friend man."

In the messages, Igho Ubiribo wrote to his son:

"Happy New Year, J-Boy. I love you and I'm proud of you, bro. You're my best friend."

Son Accuses Stepmother of Theft and Murder

The timing of the post made it particularly striking. Legit.ng reported that the son had made serious allegations against his stepmother in the hours before sharing the WhatsApp exchange, accusing her of stealing his inheritance and claiming that his father had been murdered.

The contrasting nature of the two events, a deeply personal tribute and explosive public accusations, drew significant attention online.

Igho Ubiribo's Connection to Davido

Igho Ubiribo was widely known in Nigerian entertainment circles as one of Davido's close associates. His death, and the subsequent family dispute that has spilled into public view, has drawn fresh scrutiny to the circumstances surrounding his passing.

The son's decision appeared to be both a personal tribute and a public statement, offering a glimpse into the bond the two shared before his father's death.

See the viral WhatsApp message from Igho Ubiribo to his son below:

Fans share observations over autopsy report of Davido's friend Igho Ubiribo who died after personal part procedure in Bangkok. Photo credit@ego222

Source: Instagram

Davido's incomplete structure at Eko Atlantic trends

Legit.ng previously reported that a Lekki street influencer shared a viral video of Davido’s investment at Eko Atlantic.

According to the man, the singer was on another level, noting that the land was not meant for a factory but for a residential mansion.

The music star had acquired an expanse of land at Eko Atlantic and disclosed that he plans to build a 16-bedroom luxury home on it.

Source: Legit.ng