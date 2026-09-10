President Bola Tinubu announced that every D'Tigress player received the naira equivalent of $100,000 as part of promised rewards

The D'Tigress package also included national honours and three-bedroom homes in Abuja, with officials receiving $50,000 each

Tinubu said the Super Falcons cash rewards are also being finalised, with houses and national honours already delivered

President Bola Tinubu announced on Thursday that the Federal Government has completed the full payment of cash rewards owed to Nigeria's D'Tigress basketball team, with each player receiving the naira equivalent of $100,000 and each official $50,000.

Writing on his official platforms, Tinubu said the payments finalise a package that also includes national honours and three-bedroom homes in Abuja for the players. He described the completion as historic, saying it marks the first time a federal government has fulfilled presidential sporting rewards of this scale within one year.

"Today, the rewards I promised our D'Tigress have been fully redeemed. For the first time, a Federal Government has fulfilled this scale of presidential sporting rewards in full within one year. We had to follow the processes required by law and ensure that every commitment was properly implemented. That took time, but a promise made must be a promise kept."

Super Falcons and Super Eagles rewards

The president also confirmed that outstanding cash rewards for the Super Falcons are being concluded. He noted that Super Falcons players and officials have already received the title documents to their house allocations along with their national honours certificates.

Tinubu added that the promise of houses and national honours made to Super Eagles players has also been fulfilled.

The announcement covers a broad set of commitments made to Nigeria's top national teams following their respective international performances. The president gave no specific timeline for when the Super Falcons cash payments would be completed, but described the process as ongoing.

Tinubu's message to Nigerian athletes

Tinubu used the announcement to reaffirm what he called a standing promise to all Nigerian athletes.

"My promise to every Nigerian athlete is to make NIGERIA proud, and come back to a grateful Nation," he wrote, signing off as Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

He added: "Our athletes who bring honour to Nigeria deserve more than applause. They deserve a country that keeps its word."

See his full statement and accompanying video on X here:

Source: Legit.ng