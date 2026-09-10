The US government has disclosed that the E-3 visa classification is exclusively reserved for nationals of one country

The E-3 visa covers speciality occupations that require highly specialised knowledge and at least a bachelor's degree

The US government outlined the educational and professional requirements applicants must meet to qualify for the visa

The United States government has stated that only nationals of Australia are eligible to apply for the E-3 work visa, a classification that allows foreign workers to fill specialised professional roles in the country.

According to guidance published by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the E-3 visa is exclusively for citizens of the Commonwealth of Australia. No other nationality qualifies under this category.

The US reserves its special E-3 work visa for citizens of just one country. Photo Credit: Aaron Schwartz

Source: Getty Images

What the US E-3 visa covers

To be eligible, an applicant must be travelling to the US solely to work in what the government defines as a "speciality occupation."

This refers to a role that demands both the theoretical and practical application of a highly specialised body of knowledge.

Crucially, the position must require at least a bachelor's degree, or its recognised equivalent, in the specific field as a baseline condition for entry into that occupation.

USCIS clarified that the definition of a speciality occupation under the E-3 visa is identical to the one used for the H-1B visa, as defined by the Immigration and Nationality Act.

The key distinction, however, is that the H-1B is open to workers from multiple countries, while the E-3 applies only to Australians.

US E-3 visa: Requirements for Australian applicants

Australian nationals seeking an E-3 visa must show they hold the necessary academic qualifications for the role they intend to perform in the United States.

The relevant field of study must directly correspond to the occupation in question. Where a formal degree is not available, an equivalent combination of education and professional experience may be considered.

The visa was created under a bilateral arrangement between the US and Australia and continues to serve as a dedicated pathway for skilled Australian professionals looking to work in the American job market.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the US had issued a warning to new visa holders about what they must not do after their visas have been approved.

US Embassy in Nigeria suspends routine non-immigrant visa services

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US Embassy in Nigeria had halted all routine non-immigrant visa services.

The embassy made this known through its official X account on Monday, August 18, 2026, describing the move as a "realignment" of visa services.

No specific timeline for when normal services would resume was provided in the post.

Source: Legit.ng