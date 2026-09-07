The US Department of State has published the full list of selected entrants for the Diversity Visa 2026 programme, covering applicants from across the world

Central Africa secured a notable presence on the list, with 8 countries from the region featuring among the selected entrants

The DV 2026 programme makes around 55,000 permanent resident visas available, drawn from over 20 million qualified entries received

The United States (US) Department of State has released the official list of selected entrants for the Diversity Visa 2026 programme, with eight Central African countries appearing among those whose nationals were chosen in the annual Green Card lottery.

The figures were published by the Kentucky Consular Center, the US government body responsible for administering the programme.

US gives a list of Central African countries selected for the 2026 diversity visa programme. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

In total, approximately 55,000 permanent resident visas are up for grabs, selected from a pool of 20,822,624 qualified entries submitted between 2 October and 7 November 2024. The programme runs until 30 September 2026.

US DV 2026: Central African countries listed

Among the Central African nations represented:

1. The Democratic Republic of Congo recorded the highest number of selected entrants at 2,210.

2. Cameroon followed with 3,533 selections, placing it among the more prominent African countries on the broader list.

Other Central African countries that appeared on the official selected entrants list include

3. The Republic of Congo,

4. Central African Republic,

5. Chad,

6. Gabon,

7. Equatorial Guinea, and

8. São Tomé and Príncipe,

According to the federal government, these are the eight nations in the sub-region whose citizens are in contention for a US green card through the 2026 lottery.

What US DV programme offers

The Diversity Visa programme, commonly referred to as the Green Card lottery, is designed to allow nationals from countries that historically send fewer immigrants to the United States an opportunity to obtain permanent residency.

Being selected as an entrant does not automatically guarantee a visa; selectees must still meet eligibility requirements and complete the full application process before the programme closes.

Green Card: List of African countries selected

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US State Department registered about 129,516 prospective applicants for the DV-2026 Diversity Visa programme from across the world.

African countries feature prominently on the DV-2026 list, with Egypt, Algeria, Sudan and Kenya among those recording the highest number of selectees.

Source: Legit.ng