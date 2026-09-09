The Canadian government has published clear guidelines on what travel documents foreigners need depending on how they re-enter Canada

Travellers already in Canada can move directly to the US or Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon and return without a visitor visa

The requirements differ significantly based on whether a traveller returns to Canada by air, or by land and sea

The Canadian government has published official guidance outlining the travel documents foreign nationals require when re-entering Canada, with rules varying by mode of transport.

The guidance, published on the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada website, addresses a scenario that catches many international travellers off guard: what happens to your entry status when you briefly leave Canada for the United States or Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon and then return.

Canada mentions important information for foreigners travelling using 3 different means of transportation. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Re-entering Canada from the US

According to the Canadian federal government, foreign nationals who are already in Canada and travel directly to the United States or Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon may return to Canada without a visitor visa, provided they do so directly and remain within their authorised period of stay. This provision offers a degree of flexibility for travellers moving between the two countries during a single trip.

However, the rules shift considerably for travellers who leave the US or Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon and travel to a third country before returning to Canada. In that case, the mode of transport used to re-enter Canada determines which document is required.

Canada: What documents are required

Foreign nationals who re-enter Canada by air after visiting a third country must hold a valid Electronic Travel Authorisation, commonly known as an eTA. Those people returning by car, bus, train, or boat, on the other hand, are required to present a visitor visa.

The Canadian government notes that applying for a full visitor visa remains the most flexible option overall, as it covers all travel combinations involving plane, train, car, bus, and boat, whether entering by air, land, or sea.

The guidance is particularly relevant to travellers from countries whose citizens require either an eTA or a visa to enter Canada, and who may be unaware that a brief side trip to the US could affect their re-entry requirements depending on how they plan to return.

In a related report, Legit.ng published that Canada announced five requirements for foreign journalists seeking a work permit exemption.

Canada: Foreigners eligible for work permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada announced 11 categories of foreigners who may apply for a work permit at the border. The eligibility rules include visa-exempt travellers, US permanent residents, certain crew members, diplomats, and flight personnel.

For many applicants, applying at a Canadian port of entry could offer an alternative to submitting a work permit application before travelling. However, the government warned that border applications are an exception, and meeting the visa-exemption requirement remains key.

Source: Legit.ng