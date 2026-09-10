Trump made the $5,000 'dividend' offer during a Republican convention in Dallas, Texas, conditioning the payout on his party winning both chambers of Congress

The pledge would cost the US government an estimated $1.3 trillion, with no explanation from Trump on how the payments would be funded or administered

Democrats dismissed the offer as an 'empty promise' while legal experts raised questions about whether it violates federal laws on vote influencing

US President Donald Trump has promised to pay every adult American $5,000 if Republicans win control of both chambers of Congress in November's midterm elections, a pledge that carries an estimated price tag of $1.3 trillion.

Trump announced the offer during a speech at the Republican Party's first-ever mid-term convention, held in Dallas, Texas.

Trump Dividend promise sparks legal debate as Republicans push for control of Congress. Photo credit: Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

With roughly 270 million American adults, the payout would represent one of the most expensive single commitments ever floated by a sitting US president.

Trump calls it a 'dividend'

According to BBC, Trump described the payment as a "Trump Dividend" and was clear that the money could only be spent inside the United States. "If the Republicans win the House of Representatives and the United States Senate, both of them," he said, "I will issue a dividend to every adult citizen in the United States of America for $5,000."

He added: "We don't want you going to Canada to spend the money. We don't want you going to China, to Germany. You got to spend the money in the United States of America." He offered no explanation of how any spending restrictions would be enforced.

The president gave no indication of where the funds would come from or whether he intended to seek Congressional approval, which under US law is required for any such spending.

Legal questions and political backlash

Democrats swiftly dismissed the pledge as an "empty promise," while critics questioned its legality. Federal law prohibits payments designed to influence voting outcomes. However, some legal experts told the New York Times that the promise could be interpreted as a tax-cut pledge, which would be protected speech, and that it may also fall under the First Amendment's free-speech guarantees.

This is not the first time Trump has floated the idea of direct cash payments. He previously proposed $2,000 cheques funded through tariff revenue. The tactic is not unique to Republicans either; during the Covid-19 pandemic, Georgia Democrats promised $2,000 relief payments if their party won Senate control.

War and economic pressure as backdrop

The pledge came against a difficult economic backdrop. Oil prices have fluctuated globally since the US and Israel went to war with Iran in February, with Iran's response including actions that have largely shut the Strait of Hormuz, through which about one-fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas previously moved.

Trump acknowledged on Wednesday, ahead of the Dallas convention, that the war would continue past the midterms and that oil prices would not fall until after then. At the convention, he argued that short-term economic hardship was a necessary cost to stop Tehran from developing nuclear weapons. The $5,000 offer appeared aimed at softening that message, drawing loud applause from the audience in Dallas when he made the announcement.

Source: Legit.ng