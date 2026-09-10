Galatasaray lost 3-1 to Sporting Lisbon in their first Champions League match of the season without Victor Osimhen

Turkish football commentator Sinan Engin said the result would have been different had the striker been fit to play

A Champions League group stage win is worth €2.1 million, meaning Galatasaray left the match empty-handed financially

Galatasaray began their 2025/26 UEFA Champions League campaign with a 3-1 defeat to Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday, playing the entire match without injured striker Victor Osimhen.

Sporting came from behind to secure the win, handing the Turkish champions a losing start to their second consecutive season in Europe's premier club competition.

Victor Osimhen missed Sporting Lisbon vs Galatasaray due to injury. Photo by Ferda Demir.

Source: Getty Images

Turkish football commentator Sinan Engin was direct in his assessment of the result, arguing that Galatasaray's opponents were far from unbeatable. Speaking via Haber Sari Kirmizi, Engin said the scoreline did not reflect the quality of the opposition.

“Galatasaray had possession percentage but no results. Perhaps they are one of the weakest teams they could play against in the Champions League. I don't accept that Sporting is a flying, amazing team,” he said.

“If Galatasaray had been a little better, and Osimhen had been there, this match would have been very different.”

What the defeat cost Galatasaray

Beyond the sporting blow, the loss carries a significant financial sting. According to Sporting News, a Champions League group stage win is worth €2.1 million to the victorious club, while a draw earns €700,000.

Galatasaray, who walked away with nothing from the contest, could have pocketed either figure had Osimhen been available to influence the outcome.

The Nigerian striker's absence left the Turkish champions without their most dangerous attacking option, and the numbers on the night reflected that.

Despite controlling possession at stages during the match, Galatasaray could not translate their dominance into the goals needed to compete at this level without their main forward.

The defeat raises early questions about how Galatasaray will navigate the Champions League group stage should Osimhen remain on the sidelines in the weeks ahead.

Okan Buruk reacts to Galatasaray's loss

Legit.ng previously reported that Okan Buruk reacted after Galatasaray lost to Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League group stage game.

The manager admitted that their inability to convert their chances cost them victory, which raises questions of what Osimhen would have done.

Source: Legit.ng