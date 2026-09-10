Nollywood actress Foluke Daramola delivered an emotional tribute to Tope Osoba at her burial in Iperu, Ogun State

Daramola, dressed in white, spoke about Osoba's jovial nature and simple lifestyle as colleagues mourned the 40-year-old

Tope Osoba, who battled breast cancer before her death on August 4, 2026, was laid to rest under a strict white dress code

Nollywood actress Foluke Daramola moved mourners at the burial of her colleague Temitope Osoba, popularly known as Tope Osoba, held on September 10, 2026, in Iperu, Ogun State.

Tope Osoba, a Yoruba film actress and former video vixen born in 1985, passed away on August 4, 2026, at the age of 40.

Foluke Daramola honours late actress Tope Osoba during emotional burial ceremony in Iperu. Photo: folukedaramolasalako/osobatemitope

Source: Instagram

She had publicly battled breast cancer, undergone treatment, and returned to acting following her recovery.

Foluke Daramola had previously explained that cancer was not the confirmed cause of death, with investigations into other factors still ongoing at the time.

The service was held at Akesan Club, opposite Iperu Market, after her remains were moved from OSUTH Sagamu.

Her burial had initially been scheduled for August 13 before being postponed to allow for an autopsy and further funeral arrangements.

Foluke Daramola's tribute to Tope Osoba

Dressed in white in keeping with the ceremony's dress code, actress Foluke Daramola spoke warmly about the kind of person Osoba was, highlighting her humility, warmth and natural charisma.

"Tope used to call me momma. And she is a very, very jovial person. The God that gave her... the God that gave her talent. She was highly talented. And she's a very simple girl, she did not live a flashy life at all. She was the definition of a free-minded spirit, yeah. And she doesn't want anybody to be sad around her. She's a lover. I will, we will miss her in the industry because she is one of our great talents that everybody can see. But, we thank God because we love her, but God loves her the most. Uh, accept my condolences... my colleagues, accept my condolences. God will not let us experience this again. May her gentle soul continue to rest in perfect peace," Daramola said.

Watch Foluke Daramola share an emotional tribute to Tope Osoba at her burial in the video below:

Fans and colleagues pay tribute to Tope Osoba

Following news of the burial, tributes poured in online from fans and those who knew the actress personally.

@omolara.adekunle.33 wrote:

"Hun ileaye ileasan rest in peace"

@mustapha_moriam commented:

"May her soul rest in perfect peace"

@temilolasobola shared:

"May God forgive your shortcomings as you shall be laid to rest today💔"

@Orisunmibairemi posted a particularly heartfelt message, offering insight into the personal struggles Osoba faced in her final years:

"GoodNight Temitope Osoba(Big Teddy). All Tope ever wanted was to become a wife and a mother. She tried so hard. Eventually, she started dating a man whose family hated her. She was told to stop cooking for her man, stood down, she cried to so many friends and family members, asking what else she needed to do for her husband's family to love and accept her. She lost three pregnancies. I could go on and on, but one thing is for sure she is finally in a place where she doesn't have to worry about having kids or a husband again. I wish your soul finds rest, Tope. Sun re o. 🕊️"

Nollywood actress Foluke Daramola pays tribute to late colleague Tope Osoba at burial ceremony. Photo: folukedaramolasalako/osobatemitope

Source: Instagram

Basira Badia drags Tope Osoba's husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that actress Basira Badia had publicly confronted the cleric husband of her late friend, Tope Osoba, following an interview in which he spoke about the deceased actress and aspects of her final days.

Badia challenged the cleric’s claim that Tope gave him only N1.2 million, indicating that she was prepared to trace the late actress’s bank statements to establish what actually transpired.

She also raised serious questions about Tope’s miscarriage in May, alleging a possible connection between the pregnancy loss and the cancer medication she was taking, as well as a doctor’s reported warning about the potential risks.

Source: Legit.ng