Elon Musk's X has announced the final revenue-sharing payment date as it shifts to Original Content Rewards

Creators must apply for new rewards to continue earning from their content on X

The transition aims to incentivise originality and valuable contributions over mere engagement

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

X has announced the final payout date for its Revenue Sharing programme as the social media platform prepares to shut down the scheme and move creators to a new rewards system.

The company said the last Revenue Sharing payment will be made on Friday, September 11, 2026, marking the end of a programme that allowed eligible creators to earn money based on advertising activity and engagement around their posts.

X confirmed the development through its official X Creators account on Tuesday, September 8, advising eligible creators to apply for its new Original Content Rewards (OCR) programme through Creator Studio.

Final date for X creators to get final revenue sharing on the old creator programme emerges. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

X sets final Revenue Sharing payment

In its announcement, X Creators said Revenue Sharing had officially ended, with the final payout scheduled for September 11.

Creators who previously participated in Revenue Sharing and are approved for Original Content Rewards are expected to receive their first payment under the new programme on September 25, two weeks after the final payment from the old system.

According to a report by Punch, the transition means creators who relied on X's Revenue Sharing programme will now have to meet the requirements of the new rewards system to continue earning from their content.

X's move is part of a broader effort to change how it financially rewards creators and encourages users to produce more original material on the platform.

Why X is replacing Revenue Sharing

The decision follows X's August announcement that it would discontinue Revenue Sharing and introduce Original Content Rewards.

The new programme is designed to reward creators for producing original ideas, expertise, reporting, creativity and commentary rather than focusing primarily on engagement and other factors linked to the previous payout structure.

Allegra Jacchia, X's product manager focused on creators, said the incentives under the old Revenue Sharing programme had become misaligned.

According to Jacchia, creators should concentrate on bringing new and valuable content to X instead of finding ways to maximise their payouts.

She said X could have continued modifying Revenue Sharing by adding more rules and exceptions, but the company ultimately decided that starting again would be a better approach.

Creators face a new earning system

Under Original Content Rewards, X wants to place greater emphasis on originality and the value creators bring to the platform.

The company said the programme is intended to reward people who contribute original perspectives, expertise, creativity and ideas rather than those who become particularly skilled at exploiting weaknesses in the previous system.

For creators, the change represents a significant shift in how they may earn money from their presence on X.

Elon Musk's X transitions creators to the Original Content Reward (OCR) programme. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Those previously enrolled in Revenue Sharing will therefore need to secure approval for Original Content Rewards if they want to continue participating in X's creator monetisation programme.

With the final Revenue Sharing payout now set for September 11, creators are entering a new phase in X's evolving monetisation strategy.

Elon Musk launches xMoney

Legit.ng earlier reported that Elon Musk has taken another major step toward turning X into the "everything app" he has promised since acquiring Twitter.

The billionaire entrepreneur has launched xMoney, a digital financial service designed to let users send money, earn rewards and carry out everyday financial transactions without leaving the X platform.

Source: Legit.ng