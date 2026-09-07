The US government has outlined specific activities that holders of a visitor visa are strictly barred from carrying out during their stay

Birth tourism, study, and paid performances are among the 7 activities flagged as prohibited under the B1/B2 visitor visa conditions

Violating these restrictions can result in a visa being voided and the holder becoming ineligible for future US visas

The United States government has made clear that holding a visitor visa does not grant unlimited freedom to engage in any activity while on American soil, publishing a list of 7 things that holders of a B1/B2 visa cannot legally do during their stay.

A visitor visa, issued either as a B-1 for business, B-2 for tourism, or a combination of both, is designed strictly for temporary visits.

US explains visa rules and consequences for violating visitor terms. Photo credit: @KENT NISHIMURA, Douglas Sacha/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Anyone who uses one to engage in activities outside those permitted purposes risks serious immigration consequences, including having their visa automatically voided under Section 222(g) of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

7 Activities Banned on a US Visitor Visa

The following activities require a different category of visa and cannot be carried out on a visitor visa:

1. Study - Enrolling in an academic programme or course of study is not permitted.

2. Employment — Taking up any form of paid work is prohibited.

3. Paid performances — Performing professionally before a paying audience falls outside the scope of a visitor visa.

4. Arriving as a crewmember — Entering the United States as a crew member on a ship or aircraft is not allowed.

5. Working as foreign press — Carrying out media work in radio, film, print journalism, or any other information medium requires a separate visa category.

6. Permanent residence — Using a visitor visa to settle in the United States permanently is a violation.

7. Birth tourism — Travelling to the United States with the primary intention of giving birth there in order to obtain US citizenship for a child is expressly not permitted on a visitor visa.

Consequences of Violating Visitor Visa Terms

The US government has emphasised that failing to depart the country before a visa expires places the holder out of status. Once out of status, a visa is automatically cancelled, and any multiple-entry visa affected in this way becomes invalid for all future travel to the United States.

Such a violation can also make a person ineligible to obtain a US visa in the future.

For those whose circumstances change while already in the country, such as receiving a job offer or marrying a US citizen, it is possible to apply for a change of nonimmigrant status through US Citizenship and Immigration Services without needing to leave.

However, if the individual departs the United States after such a change, they must apply for a new visa in the appropriate category before returning.

US shares how to get urgent passport

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that US Department of State outlined a step-by-step process for Americans who need a passport urgently within 14 calendar days.

Two categories of urgent passport situations exist, with life-or-death family emergencies qualifying for the fastest processing route.

Source: Legit.ng