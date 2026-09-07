Wisdom Chukwuamaka's father dismissed her University of Ibadan admission with three blunt words when she first broke the news to him

The Social Work graduate revealed she balanced work, school, volunteering, and financial pressure throughout her studies at UI

Wisdom signed out from the Department of Social Work on 7 May 2026 and shared an emotional tribute to everyone who supported her journey

Wisdom Chukwuamaka, a Social Work graduate of the University of Ibadan, has opened up about the reaction her father had when she first told him she had gained admission to the institution — and the long, gruelling journey that followed.

In a post shared on her Facebook page after completing her studies, Wisdom revealed that her father's immediate response was disbelief.

Lady shares touching story after graduating from University of Ibadan. Photo Source: Facebook/Wisdom Chukwuamaka

Source: Facebook

Wisdom's University of Ibadan journey

"The admission is fake," he told her.

Those three words, she wrote, now serve as a reminder of just how remarkable the path turned out to be. Sleepless nights, aching legs from late-night reading sessions, and the persistent anxiety of clearing school fees before deadlines were among the sacrifices she described.

Throughout her time at UI, she had to juggle academic demands with work, volunteering, and the financial strain of keeping herself enrolled.

"There were sacrifices people never saw — tutorial fees, transportation, school fees, and many things I had to let go of just to keep pursuing this dream,"

She wrote the above on her Facebook page.

On 7 May 2026, Wisdom officially signed out from the Department of Social Work at the University of Ibadan, bringing a chapter she described as both painful and profound to a close.

Wisdom's gratitude to those who helped her

Her tribute was generous in acknowledging the people who made the finish line possible. She thanked her mother and elder sister for helping her begin the journey, and extended deep appreciation to Tabitha Care Missions for the scholarships that sustained her along the way. She also recognised the brothers, sisters, and surrogate parents who supported her beyond her immediate family.

"God carried me whenever I became too tired to keep going," she wrote. "He made a way when I couldn't see one, and for that, I will forever be grateful."

Wisdom closed her post with a reflection that stretched beyond the degree itself, describing her sign-out as proof that grace, perseverance, sacrifice, and the generosity of others can carry a person further than they ever thought possible.

"The journey continues," she added.

Read what she said about her admission below:

University of Ibadan graduate bags engineering degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a University of Ibadan engineering graduate had celebrated completing his degree after spending six years in the institution.

The graduate, who was admitted during the 2019/2020 academic session, overcame disruptions caused by the COVID-19 lockdown and industrial strike actions before being inducted into the Nigerian engineering profession.

Source: Legit.ng