The Netherlands announced a Working Holiday Permit programme aimed at young people within a specific age bracket

The Dutch government named 9 countries whose citizens are eligible to apply for the cultural exchange permit

The programme is designed to give young people from qualifying nations an opportunity to experience Dutch society and culture

The Netherlands has opened up a Working Holiday Permit programme for young people from select countries, offering them a chance to live and experience Dutch culture firsthand.

According to information published on the Dutch government's official platform, the scheme is a cultural exchange initiative targeted at individuals between the ages of 18 and 30. The permit is formally known as the Working Holiday Permit, also abbreviated as WHP or WHS.

Netherlands lists 9 countries whose citizens qualify for Working Holiday Permit. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/NurPhoto/Richard Klune

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Netherlands working holiday permit

The Dutch government describes the programme in straightforward terms:

"Working Holiday (WHP or WHS) is a cultural exchange programme for young people aged 18 to 30 from certain countries. The main purpose is to get to know Dutch society and culture."

Applicants interested in the permit are directed to review the eligibility requirements and application process for the residence permit before proceeding.

The 9 countries that qualify for the permit

Nationality plays a central role in determining who can apply. The Dutch government has specified that only citizens holding a passport from one of nine listed countries or territories are eligible to apply for the Working Holiday residence permit.

The qualifying countries and territories are:

1. Argentina

2. Australia

3. Canada

4. Hong Kong

5. Japan

6. New Zealand

7. Taiwan

8. Uruguay

9. South Korea

The official statement reads:

"You can only apply for the residence permit if you have the nationality or a passport of 1 of the following countries or territories."

Notably, no African country appears on the eligibility list, meaning citizens from nations such as Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa would not qualify under the current terms of the programme.

Netherlands allows 30 countries to work permit-free

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Netherlands published a list of 30 countries whose citizens can work in the country without obtaining a work permit.

The exemption covers nationals of European Economic Area countries and Switzerland, while other foreigners must meet additional conditions to work legally.

Source: Legit.ng