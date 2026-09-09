New Zealand's immigration rules bar international students on study visas from a specific category of work in the country

The government website spells out that all student visa holders must work for a registered employer under a formal employment agreement

Three distinct job types fall under the prohibited list for foreigners studying in New Zealand

New Zealand has published a list of jobs that international students holding study visas are barred from taking up while living in the country.

The information, shared on New Zealand's official immigration website, makes clear that student visa holders are not permitted to be self-employed. Instead, they must work under a formal employment agreement with a registered employer.

New Zealand lists 3 types of work foreigners on student visas cannot take up. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/The New Zealand Herald

Source: Getty Images

New Zealand: Jobs international students cannot do

Beyond the self-employment restriction, the government outlines three specific types of work that are entirely off-limits for foreign students, regardless of any employment arrangement:

* Working as a call girl

* Operating a call girl business in New Zealand

* Investing in a call girl business

The restrictions apply to all international students on study visas, and the government has presented these rules as non-negotiable conditions tied to the terms of student visa eligibility.

New Zealand's student visa rules

New Zealand generally permits international students to work a limited number of hours alongside their studies, provided they meet the relevant conditions attached to their visa. However, the rules draw a firm line around the categories listed above, treating them as prohibited activities rather than regulated ones.

The government's position is that student visa holders must remain within the framework of standard employment and cannot pursue income through self-employment channels or any business connected to the Call girl industry. Students found to violate these conditions risk consequences under New Zealand's immigration laws.

New Zealand launches five-year student visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that New Zealand introduced the Pathway Student Visa, allowing international students to study up to three consecutive courses under one visa for up to five years.

The visa also allows eligible students to work up to 25 hours per week, subject to their course conditions.

Source: Legit.ng