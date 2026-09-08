The US government has issued two key instructions that foreigners selected in the 2026 DV Lottery must be aware of before taking any next steps

One of the warnings specifically concerns fraud, noting that the Department of State will not contact selectees by letter or email

Regarding being chosen in the lottery, applicants need to understand what selection actually means

The United States government has published two critical reminders for anyone who believes they may have been selected in the 2026 Diversity Visa Lottery, commonly known as the Green Card Lottery, flagging both a fraud risk and a widespread misconception about what selection actually means.

The guidance, published on the official US government website, is aimed at the large number of foreign nationals who enter the DV programme each year hoping to secure permanent residency in the United States.

Donald Trump's administration mentions two instructions for Green Card lottery selectees. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

What US wants DV selectees to know

According to the federal government:

"Results for the 2026 DV Lottery are available from May 3, 2025 to at least September 30, 2026."

Below are the information all DV programme selectees must know in 2026:

1. The first point addresses a common scam that targets lottery hopefuls. According to the official guidance, the Department of State does not send letters or emails to notify individuals that they have been selected. Anyone who receives such a communication should treat it as fraudulent. The government has issued a fraud warning on its platform, and all applicants are directed to check their status only through official channels.

2. The second point tackles a misunderstanding that many applicants carry into the process. Being selected in the Diversity Visa Lottery does not mean a visa has been approved or guaranteed. Selection simply confirms that an applicant is eligible to move forward in the DV programme. From that point, applicants must still complete a full visa application, attend an interview, and meet all required criteria before any visa can be issued.

US DV lottery: Why this matters

Each year, millions of people from eligible countries, including many across Africa, enter the DV Lottery in the hope of obtaining a US Green Card. The DV programme makes up to 55,000 immigrant visas available annually, drawn from applicants in countries with historically low rates of immigration to the United States.

The gap between being selected and actually receiving a visa is something many applicants do not fully appreciate, and the government's reminder is a direct effort to manage expectations and prevent people from falling victim to fraudulent actors who exploit that confusion.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that the United States announced the month interviews will begin for the DV programme selectees.

DV programme: US mentions West African countries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US made an announcement regarding the 2026 Diversity Visa programme and selected 15 West African countries.

As prospective applicants move forward, the urgency grows with a fast-approaching deadline; failure to act could mean losing their chance at the coveted Green Card opportunity.

Source: Legit.ng