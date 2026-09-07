Denmark's parliament has passed a new law affecting Ukrainian men of military age seeking residence permits in the country

Ukrainian men aged 23 to 59 must now prove they are exempt from military service in Ukraine before getting a permit

The law takes effect on September 3, 2026, and could lead to the revocation of permits already granted to some men

Denmark has introduced new rules that restrict Ukrainian men of military age from obtaining temporary residence permits in the country without first proving they are exempt from military service back home.

The Danish Parliament passed an amendment to the Ukraine Special Act, which comes into force on September 3, 2026.

Denmark changes residence rules for men from a particular country aged 23 to 59. Photo Credit: SOPA Images

Source: Getty Images

Under the change, Ukrainian men between the ages of 23 and 59 must show documented proof that they have fulfilled their military obligations in Ukraine or are otherwise exempt before Denmark will grant them a residence permit under the Special Act.

Denmark residence update: Who the new rules affect

The amendment covers all applications submitted on or after June 25, 2026. Men in that age group who applied on or after that date and received a permit before September 3 are also affected, as those permits may be revoked.

The Danish Immigration Service said it will contact the individuals concerned, consult them, and allow them to submit comments or relevant information before any decision is made to cancel their permits.

Ukrainian men under the age of 23 are also subject to updated rules. They can receive a permit, but only until their 23rd birthday. After that point, extending the permit will require them to meet the same military obligation criteria as older applicants.

Men who applied for their residence permit before June 25, 2026, and have already been granted a permit, are not affected by the changes. This protection also extends to any future extension requests they may make.

The Danish government noted that permits will not be revoked where doing so would conflict with Denmark's international obligations.

The rule change reflects a broader policy conversation across Europe about how host countries handle Ukrainian men of fighting age who have fled the country since Russia's full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

Ukraine has maintained strict exit restrictions on men aged 18 to 60, barring most from leaving without authorisation, as the country continues to face severe pressure on its military manpower.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Denmark had published the requirements for young foreigners to get a permanent residence permit.

Category banned from getting Denmark PR

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Denmark had disclosed one category of people barred from getting a permanent residence permit.

The Danish government's official website sets out the conditions that foreign nationals must meet to apply for a permanent residence permit.

Among those conditions is a disqualifying criterion that applies without exception and cannot be overcome through time or circumstance.

Source: Legit.ng