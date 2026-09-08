The United States (US) government has confirmed that entries selected for the Diversity Visa Programme are generally announced in May each year

Selected foreign applicants can check their status on the official DV Programme portal using their requested details in the portal

The US government revealed the month interviews are expected to begin for those who have been selected in the lottery

The United States government has announced the exact month that interviews for successful foreign applicants in the Diversity Visa (DV) programme are expected to begin, offering a key timeline for those waiting to advance their Green Card applications.

In an official notice, the federal government confirmed that lottery selections are typically made public in May each year. Applicants who entered the programme can verify whether they have been chosen by visiting the official portal at dvprogram.state.gov and entering their requested details.

The US announces the exact month Green Card lottery interviews will begin. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

DV programme: Green Card lottery interview date

According to the federal government, the interviews are expected to begin in October.

Those who log in and find they have been selected will receive further instructions on the next steps directly through the portal. The notice stated:

"If you have been selected, you will see further instructions about the next step. We anticipate that interviews will begin in October."

The Diversity Visa Programme, commonly known as the Green Card lottery, is a United States government initiative that makes up to 55,000 immigrant visas available annually to nationals from countries with historically low rates of immigration to the US. The programme is administered by the US Department of State.

DV: What selected applicants should do next

Being selected in the lottery does not guarantee a visa. Selectees must complete the full application process, which includes submitting required documentation and attending an in-person interview at a US embassy or consulate. Only those who meet all eligibility requirements and pass the interview stage receive their immigrant visa.

The October interview window is significant for applicants who have already confirmed their selection, as it provides a clear deadline to gather supporting documents, complete medical examinations, and prepare for their consular appointments in advance.

In a similar story, Legit.ng published that the United States of America shared key figures and the next steps for the winners of the 2026 Green Card lottery.

African countries selected for Green Card lottery

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US Green Card Lottery published the full list of African countries selected for the 2026 Diversity Visa Programme.

As nations like Egypt, Algeria, and Kenya lead in the number of selectees, the urgency for applicants to secure their visas before the September 30, 2026 deadline adds a sense of hope and desperation for many seeking a new life in the United States.

Source: Legit.ng