Nollywood actor Emeka Nwagbaraocha shared a bizarre encounter with police officers who questioned his gender during a routine stop

The fast-rising star had been wearing a scarf when the officers pulled over the vehicle he was travelling in

The situation took an unexpected turn when the rider gave police a surprising answer about the actor's gender

Nollywood actor Emeka Nwagbaraocha has left fans talking after recounting a moment with police officers that was equal parts awkward and amusing.

The fast-rising star took to X to share the story, explaining that he was on his way home when the vehicle he was travelling in was stopped at a police checkpoint.

Emeka Nwagbaraocha speaks out after police officers questioned his gender. Credit: @emekanwagbaraocha

Source: Instagram

At the time, he had a scarf tied around his head, which apparently gave the officers pause.

One of the officers turned to the riders and asked point-blank: "Na man or na woman?"

Rider's Answer Caught Emeka Off Guard

What made the situation even more surprising was the response from the person driving the vehicle.

Rather than correct the officer immediately, the rider answered, "Na woman," seemingly hoping the quicker answer would get them through the checkpoint faster.

Emeka was having none of it. He stepped in without hesitation and set the record straight himself, saying, "I'm a man, please."

In his own words, the actor narrated the moment on X:

"In the ride home today the policeman stopped us and asked 'Na man or na woman?' I was tying a scarf 😪 Also the foolish Rider answered 'Na woman'. In order for them to let us go quickly. I immediately responded 'I'm a man please' 🙂‍↕️"

Nollywood actor Emeka Nwagbaraocha narrates unexpected police encounter. Credit: @emekanwagbaraocha

Source: Instagram

Emeka Nwagbaraocha's Post Goes Viral

The post quickly gained traction online, with many finding the incident both relatable and hilarious. Emeka appeared to take the whole ordeal in good humour, though his caption made clear the rider's snap decision did not go down well with him.

Emeka Nwagbaraocha has been steadily building his profile in the Nigerian film industry, becoming increasingly recognised for his work in Nollywood productions. The encounter is a reminder that even off set, life throws its own dramatic scenes at actors.

See his viral post from X below:

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