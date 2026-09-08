Blessing Obasi filmed herself in tears inside the car after leaving her son at school for the first time on Tuesday, September 8, 2026

The actress and her husband, Stan Nze, personally walked their first child to his classroom and met his teacher before heading home

Fellow mums and celebrities flooded the comments with relatable stories about their own emotional first-day-of-school experiences

Blessing Obasi was not ready for the emotions that came with her son's first day of school, and she made sure her fans knew it.

On Tuesday, 8 September 2026, the actress and film producer shared a video on her Instagram page capturing the full experience of taking her first child to school alongside her husband, Stan Nze.

Reactions as Blessing Obasi breaks down in tears after dropping son off on his first day of school. Photo credit@blessingjessicaobasi

Source: Instagram

The couple walked their son to his classroom, found out where he would be seated, and were introduced to his class teacher before eventually leaving the school premises.

It was the ride home that told a different story.

Blessing Obasi breaks down on the drive home

Blessing Obasi shares video as she takes her son to school, fans react. Photo credit@belkssingjessicaobasi

Source: Instagram

Back in the car with Stan, Blessing broke down completely, unable to hold back her tears at the thought of being away from her son for an entire school day. Her husband sat beside her and tried to comfort her through the moment.

The raw, unfiltered clip clearly struck a nerve with fans and fellow parents, many of whom shared their own first-day memories in the comments.

Here is the Instagram video of Blessing Obasi taking her son to school in the company of her husband:

Fans and celebrities react to Blessing Obasi's video

Legit.ng compiled reactions from fans and celebrities below:

@queenmercyatang wrote:

"Awww, lolo, don't cry; he will be fine. I can relate totally. I actually waited at the school gate until school closed. While I was waiting outside, my imagination was dealing with me. The moment the school closed, I rushed in and carried my baby. God help us, ooh."

@toolzo shared:

"Awww I wanted to take my son back home on the first day."

@officialosas commented:

"Awwwww, Welcome to the club boo!!! Blessed Blessing."

@christabelegbenya wrote:

"Boy that is already playing with new friends, he no even send you."

@adanmaluke said:

"Omo me that will be jumping up when he leaves for school. Don't worry with time you will adapt."

@inidimaokojie reacted:

"Awwwww I haven't even thought of what this stage is like. Sowee mama."

Stan Eze, wife, mark 1st wedding anniversary

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Stan Nze and his wife, Blessing Obasi, marked their first wedding anniversary a couple of years back.

To make it memorable, the two lovebirds took to social media to share lovely moments from their wedding.

Celebrating his wife via his social media timeline, Stan stated that marrying Blessing was the best decision he has ever made in life.

Source: Legit.ng