The US government has flagged a specific action that can get applicants removed from the DV-2026 diversity visa programme

The disqualification rule applies to eligible applicants regardless of which country they are applying from

The US published the rule on its official website, warning that the consequence affects all entries submitted for that person

The United States government has issued a clear warning to anyone taking part in the DV-2026 Diversity Visa lottery, revealing one particular action that will result in an automatic disqualification from the programme.

According to information published on the official US government website, the rule targets applicants who submit more than a single entry during the registration window.

US states 1 thing applicants must avoid to qualify for DV-2026 programme. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/Kevin Dietsch

Source: Getty Images

DV-2026 rule on multiple entries

The US government stated plainly that sending in more than one entry per person during the registration period will void every entry submitted under that individual's name. The rule notes no exceptions.

The official statement reads:

"Submission of more than one entry for a person during the registration period will disqualify all entries for that person."

This means that even if an applicant submits a second entry believing it improves their chances, the opposite happens. Every submission tied to that person becomes invalid, removing them entirely from the selection pool.

What DV-2026 applicants need to know

The Diversity Visa programme, commonly referred to as the green card lottery, is open each year to nationals from eligible countries around the world. It offers a pathway to permanent residency in the United States for individuals who meet the basic educational or work experience requirements.

Given the competitive nature of the programme, some applicants may be tempted to submit multiple entries in the hope of increasing their odds of selection. The US government's warning makes clear that this approach will achieve the opposite result, wiping out any chance of being selected rather than improving it.

Eligible applicants are strongly advised to submit only one entry per person during the official registration period and to ensure all information provided is accurate before submitting.

US releases 2026 Green Card Lottery list

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the US released the full list of African countries whose citizens were selected for the 2026 Diversity Visa programme.

Egypt, Algeria, Sudan and Kenya recorded some of the highest numbers of selectees.

Source: Legit.ng