The US Department of State has outlined the work experience conditions that DV Lottery applicants without secondary school education must meet to qualify

The department relies on the DOL O*Net OnLine database to assess whether an applicant's job qualifies under the diversity visa programme

Applicants who fail to meet either the education or work experience threshold face disqualification at the visa interview stage, affecting their entire family

The United States Department of State (USA) has clarified the work experience conditions that Diversity Visa Lottery applicants must satisfy if they do not hold the required level of formal education.

Under the DV Lottery programme, applicants who cannot meet the educational requirement of a high school diploma or its equivalent are permitted to qualify through work experience instead. However, the conditions attached to this route are specific and must be met precisely.

The US lists 2 work requirements for foreigners applying for a green card lottery. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

US visa lottery: Work experience qualifies applicants

According to the USA, officials use the Department of Labour's O\*Net OnLine database to determine whether an applicant's employment history is sufficient. The database groups occupations into five categories called "job zones," each reflecting the level of preparation typically required for that type of work.

According to the federal government, to qualify via work experience:

An applicant must have accumulated at least two years of experience in a qualifying occupation within the five years preceding their application. The role must carry a Specific Vocational Preparation range of 7.0 or higher on the O\*Net scale, which corresponds to positions that demand considerable skill, training, or specialised knowledge.

What happens after unmet visa lottery requirements?

The stakes for failing to satisfy either condition are significant. The Department of State has stated clearly that any applicant who arrives at their visa interview without meeting the education or work experience threshold will be disqualified on the spot.

Crucially, that disqualification extends beyond the individual applicant to cover all accompanying family members, meaning no visas will be issued to anyone in the applicant's case.

This detail is particularly important for applicants from African countries, where awareness of the specific technical requirements around job zones and SVP ratings may be limited. Many prospective DV Lottery entrants may not realise that simply having years of work experience is not enough. The type of work matters, and it must fall within the categories recognised by the US federal government's occupational database.

Foreigners are advised to verify their occupation's classification through the O\*Net OnLine tool before submitting an entry, to avoid reaching the interview stage only to be turned away.

In a similar story, Legit.ng published that the US released the official list of selected foreigners forthe Diversity Visa 2026 programme.

Green Card lottery: US publishes next step

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US government has released official figures for the DV-2026 Diversity Visa programme, revealing the scale of competition among millions of applicants worldwide.

Out of over 20 million qualified entries submitted between October and November 2024, only around 129,516 prospective applicants were selected.

Source: Legit.ng