The UAE government outlined a jobseeker visit visa option that allows foreigners to enter the country and search for work without a sponsor

Foreigners can register on any of the 7 official government job portals for free, with no commission required if they secure a role

The portals cover federal and emirate-level opportunities across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah

The UAE government has published a guide outlining seven official job portals that foreigners can use to search for employment in the country, alongside details of a jobseeker visit visa designed to make the process more accessible.

According to the government's guidance, foreigners who want to enter the UAE specifically to look for work can apply for a jobseeker visit visa without needing a host or sponsor in the country.

UAE government lists portals to get jobs. Photo credit: The Washington Institute.

Source: UGC

The visa is available in three durations: 60, 90, or 120 days, giving applicants flexibility depending on how long they expect their job search to take. Each visa covers a single trip.

How the Job Portals Work

Once in the country, or even before travelling, job seekers can register on any of the seven official government portals at no cost.

While some portals offer optional paid services for extra features, the core registration and job search functions are available for free.

One important detail the UAE government highlighted is that no commission is owed to anyone if a job is secured through one of these platforms, not to the recruiting company and not to the portal itself.

This protects applicants from being exploited during what can already be a financially stressful period.

Full List of UAE Government Job Portals

The seven official portals span both the federal level and individual emirate governments:

1. Federal Government job portal, managed by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources

2. Abu Dhabi Government job portal

3. Dubai Careers, the Dubai Government job portal

4. Job seekers services in Sharjah

5. Government of Ajman jobs, listed under the Kawader platform

6. RAK jobs, covering Ras Al Khaimah

7. Fujairah Government jobs

The spread of portals means that applicants can target specific emirates based on where they hope to work, rather than relying on a single national listing.

For Nigerians and other Africans considering the japa route to the Gulf region, the availability of free, government-backed platforms removes some of the friction that often makes international job searches feel out of reach.

UAE speaks about work permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UAE government published the specific grounds under which a foreign worker can be barred from obtaining a new work permit for 12 months.

The ban applies to workers in the private sector who violate Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 on employment relationships.

Source: Legit.ng