Dr Adegoke Maryam completed her Doctor of Pharmacy degree at the University of Ilorin with a First Class Honours result

She also earned a Distinction in Pharmacy, one of the highest academic honours a graduating pharmacist can receive

Her celebratory post on X drew widespread attention and congratulations from Nigerians online

Dr Adegoke Maryam Omowumi has taken to X to celebrate completing her Doctor of Pharmacy degree at the University of Ilorin, announcing that she graduated with both First Class Honours and a Distinction in Pharmacy.

The newly qualified pharmacist, who now carries the credentials Pharm.D and MPSN, shared her achievement with a short but deeply felt post on X, writing "Alhamdulillah" — an Arabic expression of gratitude to God — alongside the announcement of her results.

Dr Adegoke Maryam Omowumi celebrates Pharm.D first class. Photo credit: Adegoke Maryam/X.

Source: Twitter

A Rare Double Achievement at Unilorin

Earning a First Class in pharmacy is already considered a significant accomplishment given the rigour of the programme, but graduating with a Distinction places Dr Adegoke among an even smaller group of high-performing students at the University of Ilorin's Faculty of Pharmacy.

The Pharm.D qualification is a professional doctorate in pharmacy, a degree that combines academic training with clinical preparation to produce pharmacists equipped for both practice and research.

The MPSN designation indicates she has also been admitted as a member of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, the country's foremost professional body for registered pharmacists.

Unilorin Pharmacy Graduate Celebrated Online

Dr Adegoke's post, tagged with the hashtags #unilorin and #pharmacy, quickly gained traction on X as Nigerians celebrated her milestone.

Her single-line summary of years of academic work resonated with many users, particularly those familiar with how demanding pharmacy training in Nigerian universities can be.

The post captured what many graduates feel but rarely manage to express so simply: years of sacrifice compressed into a title, a result, and two words of thanks to God.

See the post below:

Lady graduates with first class degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Abbieolowo announced her graduation on social media, revealing she is the first person in her family to ever attend school.

The Nigerian lady studied BSc Physics and graduated with a First-Class Honours degree from her university.

Source: Legit.ng