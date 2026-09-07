The US government has released official figures for the DV-2026 Diversity Visa programme, revealing the scale of competition among millions of applicants worldwide

Out of over 20 million qualified entries submitted between October and November 2024, only around 129,516 prospective applicants were selected

The US State Department confirmed that all selectees must complete their immigrant visa applications before a firm deadline later in 2026

The United States government has published official figures for the DV-2026 Diversity Visa programme, confirming the total number of selected entrants and outlining what winners must do next to secure their visas.

The data, released by the Kentucky Consular Centre in Williamsburg, Kentucky, a facility operated by the US Department of State, shows that 20,822,624 qualified entries were submitted during the application window, which ran from 2 October to 7 November 2024. From that vast pool, 129,516 prospective applicants were selected.

The US publishes the next steps for winners of DV visas (Green Card lottery). Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Visa availability for DV-2026 Diversity Visa programme

While the DV programme makes roughly 55,000 immigrant visas available each year, that figure is reduced by two legislative deductions. The Nicaraguan Adjustment and Central American Relief Act (NACARA) trims the annual limit to approximately 54,850, while a further reduction under the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) brings the final available number down to around 51,850 for fiscal year 2026.

The reason more people are selected than there are visas available is deliberate. Not every selectee completes the process, so the programme registers a higher number of candidates to ensure the full visa quota is utilised before the fiscal year closes on 30 September 2026.

What DV-2026 winners must do next

Being selected does not guarantee a visa. Selectees are required to act promptly and submit a complete immigrant visa application by the 30 September 2026 deadline; any unused slots will be permanently forfeited. No extensions are granted beyond the fiscal year.

The selection process itself was entirely random and did not take into account the number of family members in an applicant's household. Selectees already living in the United States can adjust their immigration status through US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) rather than applying through a consulate abroad.

For those who were not selected in this round, the federal government has indicated that registration dates for the DV-2027 programme will be announced in due course.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the US released the official list of selected entrants for the Diversity Visa 2026 programme, with eight Central African countries appearing among those whose nationals were chosen in the annual Green Card lottery.

US Green Card: African countries selected

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US government announced the 2026 Diversity Visa programme, detailing the significant selection of 15 West African nations among the prospective applicants.

With over 20 million entries and a tight application deadline, many hopefuls now face the crucial challenge of securing their future in the United States before the September 30, 2026, cutoff.

Source: Legit.ng