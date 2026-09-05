New Zealand Immigration has released the duration rules for the Fee-Paying Student Visa, which is valid for up to four years

The visa covers international students funding their studies through personal funds, family support, loans, or partial scholarships

Applicants must meet several conditions, including proof of enrolment, health insurance, and sufficient funds for living expenses

New Zealand Immigration has clarified how long foreign nationals can remain in the country on a Fee-Paying Student Visa, confirming that the visa duration is tied directly to the length of study a student has paid for, or the expiry date of their passport, whichever comes first.

The visa is designed for international students who are covering their tuition costs personally, through family contributions, a loan, or a partial scholarship.

New Zealand reveals how long foreigners can remain in the country on a student visa. Photo Credit: Michael Bradley

Source: Getty Images

Applicants must hold a valid offer of place from a New Zealand-approved education provider before they can apply.

New Zealand: How long the visa lasts

The visa can be issued for a maximum of four years. However, the actual duration granted may be shorter depending on the circumstances.

For instance, a student who has only paid for one year of a multi-year course will receive a visa covering that one year. Similarly, if a student's passport is due to expire before their course ends, the visa will not extend beyond the passport's expiry date.

Students wishing to remain for the full duration of a longer course will need to renew their visa as they pay for subsequent stages of their studies.

New Zealand: Who qualifies and what is required

To be eligible, applicants must have a confirmed place on a course at an approved institution, sufficient funds to cover both tuition and daily living costs, and full medical and travel insurance for the entire stay.

Additional requirements include being in good health, being of good character, and demonstrating a genuine reason for studying in New Zealand. Applicants must also show they are able to leave the country at the end of their permitted stay.

Students already on a student visa must prove they are passing their course and meeting attendance requirements. Those under the age of 10 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian and must live with that person throughout their studies, unless residing in an approved school hostel.

The offer of place document submitted with the application must include the name of the course, its duration, whether study will be full-time or part-time, and scheduled holiday dates if the course runs for more than one academic year.

New Zealand: What the visa allows

Holders of the Fee-Paying Student Visa can study full-time in New Zealand at primary, secondary, or tertiary level on an approved course.

They are also permitted to work part-time for up to 25 hours per week during term time and full-time during official holiday periods, subject to the conditions attached to their visa.

The visa also allows multiple entries into and exits from New Zealand until it expires.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that New Zealand had introduced a special visa that allows foreign students to stay in the country for up to five years.

Work visa: New Zealand adds 47 jobs foreigners can use

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand had added 47 jobs foreigners can use for a work visa.

New Zealand Immigration said the update covers occupations at skill levels 1 to 3 on the NOL, which groups similar jobs by tasks and responsibilities.

The scale runs from level 1, the most skilled, down to level 5. The NOL is gradually replacing the Australian and New Zealand Standard Classification of Occupations (ANZSCO) as the country updates its immigration framework.

Source: Legit.ng