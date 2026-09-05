The Plateau State Government ordered all public and private primary and secondary schools to shut down following a diphtheria outbreak

The directive, signed by the Commissioner for Information, takes effect from Monday, September 7, 2026 and will remain in effect until further notice

At least 23 people have died from suspected diphtheria complications, with cases confirmed across four local government areas in Plateau State

The Plateau State Government has ordered the immediate closure of all public and private primary and secondary schools across the state to stop the spread of a diphtheria outbreak that has already killed dozens of residents.

The directive, contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Rt. Hon. Joyce Lohya Ramnap, on Saturday, takes effect from Monday, September 7, 2026 and will remain in force until further notice. Schools that had already resumed operations were instructed to shut down from the same date.

Plateau governor suspends school resumption over diphtheria outbreak Photo Credit: @CalebMutfwang

Source: Twitter

What triggered the school closure

Governor Caleb Manaseh Mutfwang issued the order after health authorities confirmed suspected diphtheria cases in four local government areas: Jos North, Wase, Jos South, and Bassa. The government said the decision was aimed at keeping pupils and students away from crowded classrooms, where the highly contagious bacterial infection could spread rapidly.

Proprietors, administrators, teachers, parents, and guardians were all directed to ensure children remain at home throughout the closure period.

The closure follows alarming figures disclosed earlier in the week by the Plateau State Commissioner for Health, Dr Nicholas Baamlong, who said about 23 people had died from suspected diphtheria complications, with the majority of cases concentrated in Jos North. Dr Baamlong added that nine patients were receiving treatment at the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) and the Plateau Specialist Hospital, as the state government worked to contain the spread of the disease.

Health fears grow among residents

The outbreak has triggered concern among parents and health workers, who fear that classrooms, where children sit in close contact for hours at a time, present ideal conditions for further transmission.

Medical experts note that diphtheria is a bacterial infection that can cause severe breathing difficulties and heart failure. Without early treatment, the disease can be fatal.

The Plateau State Government said it had intensified containment efforts across affected areas and urged residents to cooperate with health officials and follow all public health advisories as the situation develops.

Former Plateau speaker is dead

Legit.ng earlier reported that the family of Peter Ajang Azi confirmed that the former Plateau State House of Assembly Speaker died on Thursday, August 13, 2026.

Azi represented Jos North West and was elected Speaker in June 2015 after a dramatic tie-breaker vote on the platform of the APC.

Senator Simon Bako Lalong, former Governor of Plateau State, described Azi's death as a painful loss to the political community.

Source: Legit.ng