The UAE government published a list of 19 occupations officially recognised as domestic work on its website

Several jobs on the list may surprise many people, as the UAE's definition of domestic work extends far beyond typical household roles

The classification has implications for how these workers are governed under UAE labour regulations

The United Arab Emirates has officially outlined 19 occupations that fall under the category of domestic work, sharing the full list on the UAE government's website.

The information was published under a section addressing the question: "Who are domestic workers?" The UAE's definition of domestic employment is notably broad, covering roles that many people would not immediately associate with household service.

UAE lists 19 jobs that are classified as domestic work in the country. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Bloomberg/Kryssia Campos

Source: Getty Images

UAE's full list of domestic worker jobs

According to the official UAE government website, the following 19 occupations are classified as domestic work:

1. Housemaid

2. Sailor

3. Guard

4. Shepherd

5. Jockey

6. Tamer

7. Falcon caretaker

8. Worker

9. Housekeeper

10. Cook

11. Nanny/babysitter

12. Farm worker/grower

13. Gardener

14. Personal trainer/coach

15. Private tutor

16. Home nurse

17. Personal assistant

18. Private agricultural engineer

19. Personal/family driver

What makes the UAE domestic work list notable

While roles such as housekeeper, cook, and nanny sit comfortably within most people's expectations of household employment, several entries on the list stand out. Occupations including falcon caretaker, jockey, tamer, shepherd, and private agricultural engineer reflect the UAE's unique cultural and economic landscape, where falconry is a deeply rooted tradition and private agricultural or pastoral work remains part of everyday life for some households.

The classification of all 19 roles under the domestic work category means that individuals employed in these capacities are likely subject to the specific set of laws and protections that govern domestic workers in the UAE, rather than those that apply to the broader private sector workforce.

UAE reveals permits for foreign workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation had identified five work permits with a two-year validity period.

The permits cover foreign workers recruited from abroad, family-sponsored residents, UAE and GCC nationals, workers transferred between establishments, and Golden Visa holders.

Source: Legit.ng