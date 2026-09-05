The UAE government published official guidance on how foreigners can find work in the country without needing a host or sponsor

The tips cover everything from writing a strong CV to learning Arabic and avoiding fraudulent job offers that demand upfront payments

Foreigners can also apply for a jobseeker visit visa valid for 60, 90, or 120 days to search for work upon arrival in the UAE

The UAE government has published a detailed guide on how foreigners can secure employment in the country without needing a sponsor, outlining 11 practical tips and several official channels to support the job search process.

The guidance on the official UAE government portal comes as a useful resource for the growing number of people looking to relocate and work in the Gulf nation.

11 job tips for foreigners shared by UAE government. Photo credit: South African Times.

Source: UGC

One of the first things the guide highlights is the jobseeker visit visa, which allows foreigners to enter the UAE and search for work without requiring a host or sponsor. The visa is available with a validity of 60, 90, or 120 days.

How to Search for a Job in the UAE

The government advises job seekers to register on both government and private job portals at no cost. Government platforms include the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources portal, Dubai Careers, and dedicated portals for Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah. Private portals such as Bayt, NaukriGulf, FoundItGulf, and Laimoon are also recommended.

Candidates are encouraged to explore job fairs, classifieds in newspapers like Khaleej Times, and dedicated listing platforms. Sending CVs to licensed recruitment agencies is another valid route, though the guide is explicit that job seekers should never pay any agency or company to process a visa or medical test. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) is responsible for licensing recruitment agencies, and job seekers can use its platform to verify firms or raise complaints.

The 11 Tips to Land a Job

The government's tips section offers straightforward but pointed advice for anyone serious about working in the UAE:

1. Start with an impressive cover letter and an honest CV.

2. Keep your CV updated.

3. Be diligent and regular in searching. Do not give up mid-way.

4. Check for the email ID from which you receive job offers. It should reflect the domain name of the organisation.

5. Do not pay. If the hiring company or the agency asks you for money to process the visa or medical test, it is not a genuine company.

6. Learn Arabic. Knowledge of Arabic (at least speaking) would be an advantage.

7. Keep yourself updated about your field of work.

8. Be realistic about your earning potential.

9. Grow your network.

10. Increase your general knowledge about the region and its social and cultural value system.

11. Create an account on professional networking websites such as LinkedIn to access job listings and build connections.

The guide also notes that anyone who lands a job through a portal is not required to pay commission to any party involved in the hiring process.

UAE speaks about work permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UAE government published the specific grounds under which a foreign worker can be barred from obtaining a new work permit for 12 months.

The ban applies to workers in the private sector who violate Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 on employment relationships.

Source: Legit.ng