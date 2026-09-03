Poland's government confirmed that certain foreign nationals enjoy free access to the Polish labour market without needing a work permit

The announcement details four specific categories of citizens who are treated similarly to Polish nationals when it comes to employment

The categories include citizens from the EU, EEA, Switzerland, and UK nationals who qualify under Brexit arrangements

Poland has confirmed that four categories of foreign nationals are permitted to work within its borders without obtaining a work permit, granting them access to the Polish labour market on terms comparable to those enjoyed by Polish citizens.

The announcement was published on the official website of the Polish government, which stated clearly that work permits are not a blanket requirement for all foreign nationals entering the country for employment purposes.

Poland reveals countries whose citizens don't need a permit to work in the country. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Anadolu/Oliver Helbig

Source: Getty Images

Who can work in Poland without permit?

According to the Polish government, the exemption applies to nationals who already have what is described as free access to the Polish labour market. The official statement reads:

"Work permits are not required for all foreign nationals who have free access to the Polish labour market, which means they are treated similarly to Polish citizens in the labour market."

The four categories covered by this provision are:

1. EU citizens

2. EEA citizens, specifically those from Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein

3. Swiss citizens

4. UK citizens who qualify as beneficiaries of Brexit

Certain qualifying family members of individuals in these categories also benefit from the same arrangement.

What the exemption means in practice

For nationals falling under any of these four groups, the process of taking up employment in Poland does not require prior approval from Polish authorities in the form of a work permit. They are instead treated on equal footing with Polish workers when seeking and accepting jobs.

The exemption is rooted in existing agreements between Poland and these countries or blocs, including EU freedom of movement rules, the broader European Economic Area framework, a bilateral agreement with Switzerland, and the protections extended to UK nationals following the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union.

For nationals outside these four categories, standard work permit requirements continue to apply before they may legally take up employment in Poland.

Germany lists 31 countries with visa-free access

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Germany confirmed citizens of 31 countries can live and work in the country without obtaining a visa or residence permit.

The exemption covers nationals of all 27 EU member states, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Iceland.

Source: Legit.ng