The Lagos State Parking Authority ended its grace period and launched enforcement of 2026 parking permit rules across all operational zones

LASPA general manager said many registered customers had still not obtained their permits despite repeated reminders and direct communications

Operators who have not complied with the 2026 demand notices now risk heavy fines and immediate suspension of their operations

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The Lagos State Parking Authority (LASPA) has moved to enforce its 2026 parking permit regulations, signalling the close of an extended window that allowed operators to bring their affairs in order before sanctions kicked in.

Adebisi Adelabu, the general manager of LASPA, made this known in a statement released on Tuesday, September 1, 2026.

Lagos Begins Enforcement of 2026 Parking Permits, Warns Defaulters of Heavy Fines

Source: UGC

She said the authority had grown concerned that a significant number of registered customers had still not obtained their 2026 permits, even after demand notices were sent out, multiple reminders issued, and direct communications made to the affected operators.

"The commencement of the enforcement marks the end of the prolonged grace period granted to customers to regularise their activities and obtain their 2026 parking permits," Adelabu said.

Why LASPA is acting now

Adelabu said the 2026 demand notices had already been distributed to all registered customers, outlining the applicable fees, requirements and procedures for obtaining the permits.

The extension of the grace period was meant to give operators enough time to meet those obligations, but the authority says that window has now closed.

She added that the exercise is aimed at strengthening compliance with approved parking regulations, improving accountability and raising the standard of parking management across Lagos.

"Valid parking permits and accurate customer records are essential to enable LASPA to effectively plan, monitor, regulate, and manage parking infrastructure and services across the state," she said.

Operators who have not yet regularised their status now face substantial fines and the immediate suspension of their operations if found to be in default.

What operators should do

Despite the start of enforcement, Adelabu said LASPA personnel remain available to support customers who want to comply, including assistance with the authority's online payment and registration portals. She urged those yet to act to do so without delay to avoid penalties.

She also called on members of the public to cooperate with enforcement officers in the field and to report any unauthorised parking activities to the authority.

Adelabu said the enforcement is not intended as a punitive measure against operators but rather as a necessary step to restore order and accountability within Lagos's parking system, and to support the authority's broader goal of building an efficient and sustainable parking infrastructure for residents, businesses and visitors across the state.

Source: Legit.ng