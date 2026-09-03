New Zealand Immigration added 47 new occupations to its National Occupation List for the Accredited Employer Work Visa on March 9, 2026

The newly recognised occupations span skill levels 1 to 3 and include roles in healthcare, technology, agriculture, and hospitality

Workers in jobs not yet on the NOL list must still use the older ANZSCO classification when applying for an AEWV

New Zealand has expanded its National Occupation List (NOL) by adding 47 jobs that foreign workers can use when applying for an Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV), with the changes taking effect on March 9, 2026.

New Zealand Immigration said the update covers occupations at skill levels 1 to 3 on the NOL, which groups similar jobs by tasks and responsibilities.

New Zealand adds 47 occupations that foreigners can use for work visa. Photo Credit: Michael Bradley

Source: Getty Images

The scale runs from level 1, the most skilled, down to level 5. The NOL is gradually replacing the Australian and New Zealand Standard Classification of Occupations (ANZSCO) as the country updates its immigration framework.

New Zealand: NOL Skill Level 1 occupations

The following 14 occupations were added at skill level 1:

1. Chief Remote Officer.

2. Chief Sustainability Officer.

3. Head Chef/Executive Chef.

4. Organic Conservation Specialist.

5. Building Information Modeller.

6. Accessible Format Specialist.

7. Physician Associate.

8. Virtual Reality (VR) Specialist.

9. Augmented Reality (AR) Specialist.

10. Enterprise Architect.

11. Joinery Manager.

12. Joinery Project Manager.

13. Chief of Staff.

14. Executive Assistant (CEO/Board Level).

New Zealand: NOL Skill Levels 2 and 3 occupations

At skill level 2, 21 occupations were added:

1. Wine Laboratory Technician.

2. CAD Draftsperson.

3. Biomedical Technician.

4. Environmental Engineering Technician.

5. Reinforcing/Structural Steel Detailer.

6. Digital Imaging Technician.

7. Environmental Technician.

8. Energy Assessor.

9. Chef de Partie.

10. Sous Chef.

11. Urban Forester.

12. Nursery Production Leading Hand.

13. Videographer.

14. Emergency Medical Technician (EMT).

15. Aged Care Coordinator.

16. Embalmer.

17. Skydiving Instructor (Solo).

18. Tandem Skydiving Master/Instructor.

19. Administrative Professional.

20. Accounting Practice Manager.

21. Legal Practice Manager.

At skill level 3, 12 occupations were added:

1. Consumer Advisor.

2. Launch Technician (Mechanical).

3. Other Chef.

4. Demi Chef de Partie.

5. Peer Support Worker.

6. Ski Patroller.

7. Timber Machinist.

8. Senior Timber Treatment Plant Operator.

9. Advanced Agricultural and Horticultural Mobile Plant Operator.

10. Ice Cream (Process Control) Machine Operator.

11. Meat Boner/Meat Cutter.

12. Site Traffic Management Supervisor (STMS).

New Zealand Immigration said applicants whose jobs appear on the updated NOL list must use their NOL occupation code when filing for an AEWV or a job check.

Workers in occupations not yet recognised under the NOL are required to continue using the ANZSCO list for visa applications.

The authority noted that the NOL lists will continue to be updated as more occupations are formally recognised during the transition from the ANZSCO system.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that New Zealand had named one country whose citizens can work in the country without applying for a work visa.

Occupations eligible for New Zealand post-study work visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand had listed 24 occupations eligible for its post-study work visa.

The guidance, published on the New Zealand Immigration official website, specifies that graduates holding non-degree qualifications at New Zealand Qualifications Framework (NZQF) Level 7 or below are only permitted to work in roles directly related to their area of study.

For both school and early childhood teaching roles, eligibility for the Post Study Work Visa goes beyond the qualification itself.

Source: Legit.ng