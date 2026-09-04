Peller Leaves Fans Talking After Opening Up About Thoughts on Death and When He Wants to Die
- TikTok star Peller made a striking confession about death during a livestream with singer Ice King Ochacho in London
- The newlywed creator opened up about how deeply he feels about his wife, Jarvis, sharing a prayer he made to God concerning both their lives
- Peller also addressed why he made a dramatic change to his appearance shortly after their wedding ceremony in Lagos
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TikTok star Peller has got people talking after making a deeply personal revelation about his feelings for his wife and what he has asked God about death.
Habeeb Hamzat, widely known as Peller, shared the unexpected confession during a livestream alongside singer Ice King Ochacho in London on Thursday.
The creator, who recently tied the knot with Elizabeth Aminata Amadu, popularly called Jarvis, did not hold back when the conversation turned emotional.
Peller on Love and His Wife Jarvis
According to Peller, the bond he shares with Jarvis runs so deep that he has prayed for them to leave this world together.
He told his co-host that he had specifically asked God to take him whenever it was time for his wife to go.
"I told God that anytime my wife wants to die, I should also die with her. Because it is only her I love most in the world," he said.
The statement resonated with many who have followed the couple's relationship closely, particularly after their much-talked-about wedding, which took place in an elaborate ceremony in Lagos.
Beyond the heartfelt confession, Peller also used the livestream to address his decision to shave his hair. He explained that the move was a direct response to the online bullying his wife faced after she shaved her own hair ahead of their wedding.
Rather than issue a statement or call out critics, Peller chose action. He cut his own hair so that the two of them would match, making it clear he wanted to stand visibly in solidarity with her.
The couple's wedding had already generated significant buzz, and Peller's latest comments have added another layer to a love story that continues to capture public attention.
Watch the Facebook video of Peller's viral confession:
Jarvis trends over livestream mistake about Peller
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Jarvis stirred speculation on social media after a simple slip of the tongue during a recent livestream.
While chatting with a female friend about Peller's birthday celebration, the content creator mistakenly mentioned having another baby apart from her widely known boyfriend.
The sudden correction left many fans wondering if she unintentionally revealed hidden details about her private life outside her highly publicised relationship.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.