TikTok star Peller made a striking confession about death during a livestream with singer Ice King Ochacho in London

The newlywed creator opened up about how deeply he feels about his wife, Jarvis, sharing a prayer he made to God concerning both their lives

Peller also addressed why he made a dramatic change to his appearance shortly after their wedding ceremony in Lagos

TikTok star Peller has got people talking after making a deeply personal revelation about his feelings for his wife and what he has asked God about death.

Habeeb Hamzat, widely known as Peller, shared the unexpected confession during a livestream alongside singer Ice King Ochacho in London on Thursday.

Peller sparks reactions after sharing his wish to die alongside his wife. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

The creator, who recently tied the knot with Elizabeth Aminata Amadu, popularly called Jarvis, did not hold back when the conversation turned emotional.

Peller on Love and His Wife Jarvis

According to Peller, the bond he shares with Jarvis runs so deep that he has prayed for them to leave this world together.

He told his co-host that he had specifically asked God to take him whenever it was time for his wife to go.

"I told God that anytime my wife wants to die, I should also die with her. Because it is only her I love most in the world," he said.

The statement resonated with many who have followed the couple's relationship closely, particularly after their much-talked-about wedding, which took place in an elaborate ceremony in Lagos.

Peller sparks debate after sharing his thoughts on when he wants to leave this world. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

Beyond the heartfelt confession, Peller also used the livestream to address his decision to shave his hair. He explained that the move was a direct response to the online bullying his wife faced after she shaved her own hair ahead of their wedding.

Rather than issue a statement or call out critics, Peller chose action. He cut his own hair so that the two of them would match, making it clear he wanted to stand visibly in solidarity with her.

The couple's wedding had already generated significant buzz, and Peller's latest comments have added another layer to a love story that continues to capture public attention.

Watch the Facebook video of Peller's viral confession:

Jarvis trends over livestream mistake about Peller

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Jarvis stirred speculation on social media after a simple slip of the tongue during a recent livestream.

While chatting with a female friend about Peller's birthday celebration, the content creator mistakenly mentioned having another baby apart from her widely known boyfriend.

The sudden correction left many fans wondering if she unintentionally revealed hidden details about her private life outside her highly publicised relationship.

Source: Legit.ng