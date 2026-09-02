The German government confirmed that qualified foreigners can enter Germany without a concrete job offer using the Opportunity Card

Applicants must submit a valid passport, proof of qualifications, language skills, health insurance, and proof of funding to cover living costs

The Opportunity Card is initially valid for 12 months, but holders can only work up to 20 hours per week while searching for a job

Germany has released detailed guidance on how foreigners can obtain its Opportunity Card, a special permit that allows qualified individuals abroad to enter the country and search for work without holding a job offer first.

The guidance, published by the German government, covers everything from the application process and required documents to what happens after a holder finds employment.

Germany reveals a special card foreigners can use to enter the country without a job offer. Photo Credit: Omer Messinger

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How to apply for the German Opportunity Card

In many countries, the application can be submitted online through the Consular Services Portal of the Federal Foreign Office.

Where the online application is not yet active, prospective applicants are advised to contact the nearest German mission abroad directly for guidance on the local procedure.

To complete an application, the following documents are required:

1. A valid passport.

2. Proof of an academic degree or vocational qualification, with a German translation where necessary.

3. Proof that the qualification has been recognised in Germany or by the relevant authority in the country where it was obtained.

4. Proof of language skills in German and/or English, depending on the specific requirements.

5. Proof of adequate means of subsistence, showing the applicant can fund their own stay in Germany.

6. Valid incoming health insurance covering the visa period.

7. A completed application form, such as the digital Videx form, where in-person submission is required.

Individual embassies may request additional documents beyond this list, so applicants are encouraged to check the website of the relevant German mission abroad before submitting.

Full details on the application requirements are available on the Make It in Germany official portal.

What the Opportunity Card allows and its duration

The Opportunity Card is initially issued as a search card valid for up to 12 months. If an applicant cannot show proof of funding for the full period, the card may be issued for a shorter duration but can be extended once the holder is in Germany, provided their financial situation improves, or the job search takes longer than expected.

While holding the search card, holders may work a maximum of 20 hours per week. Anyone who secures a full-time role will need to apply for a separate residence title, which could be an EU Blue Card, a work visa for qualified professionals, or a recognition partnership visa, depending on the position.

Spouses who independently meet the Opportunity Card requirements may apply alongside their partner and enter Germany at the same time. Those who do not qualify on their own cannot join their partner until the card holder has secured qualified employment and obtained a more permanent residence status.

Foreigners who complete academic studies or vocational training inside Germany are also eligible to apply for a job-search residence title, which permits a stay of up to 18 months with unrestricted work rights.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Germany had listed 31 countries whose citizens do not need a visa to work in the country.

Requirements for German 18-month residence permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Germany had published three requirements for foreigners seeking its 18-month residence permit.

According to the German government's official portal for skilled immigration, Make it in Germany, third-country nationals who have completed their studies are eligible to apply for this permit, which gives them up to 18 months to find suitable work.

During that period, holders are free to take up any type of employment while continuing their job search.

Source: Legit.ng