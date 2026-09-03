Saudi Arabia's government has announced a strict deadline for employers to issue work permits to newly arrived expatriate workers

The 90-day window begins the moment a foreign employee enters the Kingdom, placing the responsibility squarely on the hiring facility

Foreigners working or planning to work in Saudi Arabia need to be aware of the rule to avoid potential legal complications

Saudi Arabia has set a clear deadline for employers to secure work permits for their expatriate staff, with facilities required to complete the process within 90 days of a foreign worker's arrival in the Kingdom.

The rule, published by Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, places the obligation firmly on the employer rather than the individual worker. From the day an expatriate employee enters the country, the clock starts, and the hiring facility has 90 days to issue a valid work permit.

Saudi Arabia gives deadline for work permit. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

What foreign workers in Saudi Arabia need

The announcement is particularly relevant for the large number of African professionals and skilled workers who travel to Saudi Arabia each year seeking employment opportunities. Countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Ethiopia, and Uganda consistently supply workers to the Gulf nation across sectors including healthcare, construction, hospitality, and domestic services.

Under this regulation, a worker arriving in Saudi Arabia cannot simply assume that employment paperwork will be sorted at a convenient time. The 90-day window is a firm legal requirement, and expatriates are encouraged to follow up with their employers to confirm that the work permit process has been initiated well before the deadline lapses.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development oversees the issuance and renewal of work permits in Saudi Arabia, and the regulation forms part of the Kingdom's broader labour framework governing the relationship between foreign workers and their sponsors under the country's employment system.

For anyone already working in the Kingdom or preparing to relocate there, understanding this timeline is essential to ensuring legal compliance from the outset of employment.

Saudi Arabia announces expenses on work permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Human Resources published Article 40 outlining which costs employers must bear when hiring non-Saudi workers.

The official guidance covers recruitment fees, residence permits, work permit renewals, and even return tickets to a worker's home country.

Source: Legit.ng