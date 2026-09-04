The Federal Capital Development Authority revealed how the city now known as Suleja originally bore the name Abuja before Nigeria's capital relocation

A military-commissioned panel set up in 1975 recommended moving Nigeria's federal capital out of Lagos, citing land scarcity and urban overcrowding

Decree No. 6 of 1976 sealed the fate of the new Federal Capital Territory, carving out 8,000 square kilometres from three states

Long before the gleaming boulevards and government ministries of today's Abuja existed, another town carried that name.

The city now known as Suleja, in Niger State, was originally called Abuja, a quiet and largely undeveloped settlement before a landmark federal decision in 1976 changed everything.

Nigerian city that was called Abuja before the present capital got the name. Photo Credit: Peeterv

Source: Getty Images

The chain of events that led to the name transfer began on August 9, 1975, when the military government of General Murtala Ramat Mohammed set up a panel under the chairmanship of Justice T.A. Aguda.

The panel's task was to assess whether Lagos, which was serving the dual role of federal and state capital following the States Creation Act of 1967, could continue doing so.

Abuja: Why Lagos had to let go

Lagos was buckling. Its total land area of 67.12 square kilometres was considered far too small to accommodate the demands of a growing national capital.

Beyond the shortage of space, the city was dealing with overpopulation, soaring rents, traffic gridlock, slum settlements, and rising rates of crime and drug abuse. Both the federal and Lagos State governments had tried to address these problems, but the pressure proved too great to manage.

On December 20, 1975, the Aguda Panel submitted its findings. It concluded that Lagos could not realistically sustain its dual role and recommended relocating the federal capital to a large, centrally located expanse of land south of the old town then known as Abuja, covering roughly 8,000 square kilometres carved from Niger, old Kwara, and old Plateau states.

Abuja: The decree that built a new capital

The Federal Military Government accepted the panel's recommendations. On February 4, 1976, Decree No. 6 was promulgated, formally establishing the Federal Capital Territory and creating the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) as the body responsible for planning, developing, and administering the new capital city.

With the new territory now bearing the name Abuja, the original town was renamed Suleja to avoid confusion, while the name "Abuja" was reserved entirely for the emerging capital.

The FCDA was also charged with selecting the specific site for the capital city within the territory, drawing up a master plan, and building the infrastructure that would make the new city functional.

In 1979, the Federal Government went further, establishing the Ministry for the Federal Capital Territory through Gazette No. 55 Vol. 66, giving it oversight of land allocation, development control, and social services across the FCT.

Geographically, Abuja sits at the heart of Nigeria, bounded by Kaduna State to the north, Niger State to the west, Nasarawa State to the east and southeast, and Kogi State to the southwest.

Its central location, elevated terrain, and moderate climate, with a rainy season from March to October and a dry season from October to March, made it an appealing choice for a capital designed to unify a diverse nation.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu had made a fresh appointment.

Tinubu begins annual leave

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that President Tinubu had begun his three-week annual leave.

The presidential spokesperson disclosed that London would be the first destination on the president's European itinerary.

The statement described the trip as a working vacation, indicating that Tinubu will continue to carry out official duties during his time abroad.

Source: Legit.ng