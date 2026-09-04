Austria's government has published a list of residence permit categories that do not require applicants to show proof of adequate accommodation

The list covers eight permit types, ranging from the Red-White-Red Card and Blue Card to student and volunteer permits

Applicants under these categories must still account for monthly accommodation costs when calculating their means of subsistence

Austria has revealed that foreigners applying for certain residence permits are not required to provide proof of adequate accommodation with their applications.

The guidance, issued by the Austrian immigration authority, clarifies that while proof of accommodation is waived for specific permit types, monthly housing costs must still be factored into the calculation of an applicant's means of subsistence where that requirement applies.

Austria shares the kind of residence permits that grant foreigners exemption on accommodation proof. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Austria: Permit types exempt from accommodation proof

Austria's immigration authority and the federal government listed the following eight residence permits under the exemption:

Red-White-Red Card Blue Card Settlement permit Researcher and Researcher-Mobility Settlement permit for extended family members of EEA nationals or Swiss nationals Student ICT and mobile ICT Volunteers Cross-border worker

The Red-White-Red Card is one of Austria's most well-known immigration pathways, designed to attract skilled workers from outside the European Union. The Blue Card similarly targets highly qualified professionals. The inclusion of student and volunteer permits broadens the scope of the exemption beyond purely economic migrants.

Austria: What applicants still need to show

The waiver does not mean applicants escape financial scrutiny entirely. Under Austrian immigration rules, those required to demonstrate adequate means of subsistence must still include the cost of their accommodation in that calculation, even if no separate housing document is required.

This distinction is significant for prospective applicants, particularly those relocating from African countries, who often face lengthy documentation requirements when applying for European residence permits. Knowing which requirements can be set aside may simplify the application process and reduce the paperwork burden at the point of entry.

Austria's immigration framework continues to attract interest from skilled workers, researchers, students, and family members of EU nationals seeking legal pathways into the Schengen Area.

In a similar report, Legit.ng reported that the Austrian government released an official list of countries whose citizens can enter Austria without a visa.

Austria releases eligibility for work permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the Austrian government published the categories of third-country nationals who qualify for its Red-White-Red Card residence permit in 2026.

The Red-White-Red Card is valid for 24 months and ties the holder to a fixed employer named in the application.

Source: Legit.ng