Austria Announces 8 Residence Permits That Require No Proof of Accommodation From Foreigners
- Austria's government has published a list of residence permit categories that do not require applicants to show proof of adequate accommodation
- The list covers eight permit types, ranging from the Red-White-Red Card and Blue Card to student and volunteer permits
- Applicants under these categories must still account for monthly accommodation costs when calculating their means of subsistence
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Austria has revealed that foreigners applying for certain residence permits are not required to provide proof of adequate accommodation with their applications.
The guidance, issued by the Austrian immigration authority, clarifies that while proof of accommodation is waived for specific permit types, monthly housing costs must still be factored into the calculation of an applicant's means of subsistence where that requirement applies.
Austria: Permit types exempt from accommodation proof
Austria's immigration authority and the federal government listed the following eight residence permits under the exemption:
- Red-White-Red Card
- Blue Card
- Settlement permit Researcher and Researcher-Mobility
- Settlement permit for extended family members of EEA nationals or Swiss nationals
- Student
- ICT and mobile ICT
- Volunteers
- Cross-border worker
The Red-White-Red Card is one of Austria's most well-known immigration pathways, designed to attract skilled workers from outside the European Union. The Blue Card similarly targets highly qualified professionals. The inclusion of student and volunteer permits broadens the scope of the exemption beyond purely economic migrants.
Austria: What applicants still need to show
The waiver does not mean applicants escape financial scrutiny entirely. Under Austrian immigration rules, those required to demonstrate adequate means of subsistence must still include the cost of their accommodation in that calculation, even if no separate housing document is required.
This distinction is significant for prospective applicants, particularly those relocating from African countries, who often face lengthy documentation requirements when applying for European residence permits. Knowing which requirements can be set aside may simplify the application process and reduce the paperwork burden at the point of entry.
Austria's immigration framework continues to attract interest from skilled workers, researchers, students, and family members of EU nationals seeking legal pathways into the Schengen Area.
In a similar report, Legit.ng reported that the Austrian government released an official list of countries whose citizens can enter Austria without a visa.
Austria releases eligibility for work permit
Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the Austrian government published the categories of third-country nationals who qualify for its Red-White-Red Card residence permit in 2026.
The Red-White-Red Card is valid for 24 months and ties the holder to a fixed employer named in the application.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng