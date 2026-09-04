Suspected Boko Haram terrorists ambushed the convoy of Borno APC governorship candidate Mustapha Gubio on Thursday evening

Insurgents planted landmines along the Gubio-Kareto-Damasak highway, and a police armoured vehicle leading the convoy triggered one of the devices

Security forces comprising the military, police, and CJTF engaged the attackers and pushed back the assault on the convoy

Suspected Boko Haram terrorists attacked the convoy of All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Borno State, Engr. Mustapha Gubio, on Thursday evening as he and his entourage returned to Maiduguri from a thank-you visit to Damasak, a border town roughly 190km north of the state capital.

According to a security source who spoke on condition of anonymity, insurgents had buried landmines along the Gubio-Kareto-Damasak highway ahead of the convoy's passage. The police armoured vehicle at the front of the convoy drove over one of the devices, triggering a powerful blast.

Terrorists attack APC governorship candidate in Borno Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Immediately after the explosion, the terrorists moved in to ambush the convoy. A combined force of military personnel, police officers, and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) responded quickly, engaging the attackers in a fierce gunfight. The security operatives successfully repelled the assault, and no casualties were recorded within the main convoy. The armoured vehicle, however, was severely damaged by the blast.

A route notorious for insurgent activity

The Gubio-Kareto-Damasak corridor has long been regarded as one of the most dangerous roads in Nigeria's north-east. The route serves as a key transit path for Boko Haram fighters travelling between their Lake Chad strongholds and locations including the Sambisa Forest and parts of Yobe State. Both military convoys and civilian travellers on this road regularly face the threat of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and sudden raids.

Daily Trust reported that Thursday's attack is a sharp reminder of the security dangers confronting political figures campaigning in Borno State. The incident also recalls the January 2011 assassination of Modu Fannami Gubio, then governorship candidate of the All Nigeria People's Party (ANPP), who was shot and killed by gunmen in Maiduguri.

Attempts to get an official response from the Borno State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Nahum Kenneth Daso, were unsuccessful. He did not answer calls or reply to text messages sent to his phone.

APC governor threatens to sack council chair

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ebonyi Governor Francis Nwifuru issued a direct warning to newly sworn-in council chairmen at their inauguration in Abakaliki.

Nwifuru told the 13 chairmen their continued stay in office depends on how their councils perform for the APC in the 2027 elections.

The governor also announced cash donations to each chairman and vice chairman from Gem Brass Construction at the ceremony.

Source: Legit.ng