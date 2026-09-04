A Nigerian lady visited her 71-year-old father at his law school to check whether he had actually attended class

The father, who already holds a PhD and had a distinguished career, decided to pursue a law degree at 71

The daughter filmed the playful exchange and shared it on TikTok, leaving viewers stunned by the elderly man's dedication to education

A Nigerian lady left the internet in disbelief after visiting her 71-year-old father at his law school and filming their unexpected exchange in the school.

The TikTok creator, who posts under the handle @rihanotojooba, shared a clip on September 3, 2026 that captured the moment she walked in on her elderly father mid-lesson. Filmed in a small, no-frills school setting, the video opens with her greeting him in a playful, almost suspicious tone.

A lady surprises her father in his school. Photo credit: @rihanotojooba/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Daughter confronts father in school

The exchange quickly took a comedic turn. She told him directly that she had come to check whether he had actually shown up to class, to which he confirmed he had. When pressed further about what he was doing there, he calmly replied that he had come to complete an assignment.

In her caption, the daughter laid out the full picture for her followers, writing:

"When your 71-year-old dad decides to study Law, you can’t help but wonder, WHY? 😂 Because who never gets tired of studying? You have already had an amazing career and a PhD, so why not just rest? 😭Ladies and gentlemen, meet my 71-year-old law student. 🥹❤️ To education! 🥂📚"

What made the video particularly striking was the backstory. Her father is not a newcomer to academia. He already holds a doctorate and has had what his daughter describes as an amazing career. Yet, at 71, he chose to begin again and enrol in a law programme, apparently driven by nothing more than a desire to keep learning.

Watch the moment she surprised her father in his law school classroom:

Lady meets lecturer father on campus

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian student shared a playful moment with her lecturer father after spotting him on campus road.

In a trending video, the student jokingly asked him for money, and after some light banter, he initially offered her N200.

Source: Legit.ng