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73rd Miss World: FG Sends Message to Nigerians in Support of Soye Ahead of Grand Finale in Vietnam
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73rd Miss World: FG Sends Message to Nigerians in Support of Soye Ahead of Grand Finale in Vietnam

by  Olumide Alake
3 min read
  • Minister Hannatu Musawa took to X to praise Tamunosoye Karibi-George's performance at the 73rd Miss World Festival in Vietnam
  • Karibi-George, 26, earned the Africa's Top Model title and secured a spot in the Top 40 at the global pageant
  • Musawa urged Nigerians to rally behind the beauty queen as the voting window entered its final hours

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The Federal Government has thrown its weight behind Miss World Nigeria 2026, Tamunosoye Karibi-George, calling on Nigerians to cast their votes for the 26-year-old as she competes at the 73rd Miss World Festival in Vietnam.

Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, made the appeal through a post on X on Friday, September 5, as the pageant moved into its most critical phase.

FG rallies support for Soye ahead of 73rd Miss World grand finale in Vietnam.
FG urges Nigerians to vote Soye ahead of the 2026 Miss World finale. Credit: abat/missworldnigeria
Source: Instagram

Musawa celebrated Karibi-George, popularly known as Soye, for clinching the Africa's Top Model title and breaking into the competition's Top 40, describing both achievements as a source of national pride.

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Nigeria Rallies Behind Soye

In her message to the beauty queen, Musawa wrote:

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"Dear Soye, seeing you carry Nigeria's name with such grace, confidence and purpose on the Miss World stage has made us incredibly proud. Emerging as Africa's Top Model and securing your place in the Top 40 is a remarkable achievement. But beyond the competition, you have used this platform to showcase Nigeria to the world, speak about issues that truly matter, and inspire so many young people."

The minister also stressed the urgency of the voting window, noting that only nine hours remained at the time of her post.

FG throws weight behind Soye ahead of Miss World finale.
Nigeria's representative Soye makes it to Miss World finale. Credit: soyekg
Source: Instagram

"Nigerians continue to stand with you. There are just 9 hours left to vote, and the window is closing fast. Soye needs every vote and every point matters for the stages ahead," she said.

How Nigerians Can Help

Beyond casting votes themselves, Musawa urged citizens to spread the word and mobilise others behind the Nigerian representative.

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"Please, let's come together, vote, share and encourage others to do the same. Queen Tamunosoye Karibi George, Nigeria is behind you," she added.

Karibi-George is representing Nigeria at the 73rd Miss World Festival, where her showing so far has drawn significant attention both at home and on the international stage.

FG's message to Nigerians, calling for votes for Soye at the 73rd Miss World Festival is below:

Chidimma Adetshina bows out of pageantry

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chidimma Adetshina revealed her decision to permanently step away from beauty pageants.

Adetshina, who emerged as the first runner-up to Denmark's Victoria Kjær Theilvig at the Miss Universe 2024 pageant in Mexico, disclosed her desire to focus on her education.

During a press conference, Chidimma reaffirmed her decision, stating that she had done her best.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Olumide Alake avatar

Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng

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