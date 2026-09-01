The US government has highlighted two family-based immigrant visa categories available to foreign citizens seeking to live permanently in the country

One of the visa types covers immediate relatives of US citizens and carries no annual cap on the number of people who can be admitted

The second family-based immigrant visa category is subject to a strict numerical limit each fiscal year

The United States (US) government has published details of two family-based immigrant visa pathways available to foreign nationals who wish to live in the country permanently.

According to the federal government, any foreign citizen seeking permanent residency in the US must first obtain an immigrant visa.

To qualify, the applicant must be sponsored by an immediate relative who is at least 21 years old and holds either US citizenship or Lawful Permanent Resident status, commonly known as a green card.

The US shares 2 visa options for foreigners seeking permanent residency on family basis. Photo credit: Donald Trump

Source: UGC

US: 2 family-based visa categories

Below are the two family-based visa options for foreigners who are seeking permanent residency in the United States:

1. The first category is the Immediate Relative visa, designed for those with close family ties to a US citizen. This includes spouses, children, and parents. A significant advantage of this category is that it carries no annual numerical limit, meaning there is no cap on how many people can be admitted through this route each fiscal year.

2. The second category is the Family Preference visa. This option covers more distant family relationships with a US citizen, as well as certain specified relationships with a Lawful Permanent Resident. Unlike the Immediate Relative category, the number of visas issued under this route is limited each year, meaning demand can outpace availability and waiting times may apply.

US: What foreign applicants need to know

For Nigerians and other Africans eyeing the japa route through family connections, the distinction between the two categories matters considerably. Those fortunate enough to qualify as immediate relatives of a US citizen face far fewer bureaucratic hurdles, given the absence of an annual cap. Applicants falling under the Family Preference category, however, may need to factor in longer waiting periods before a visa becomes available.

Legit.ng had also reported that the federal government published some rules for foreigners with 2-year green cards. The US government also shared a deadline for them to keep their residency.

US Green Card holders required for replacement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the US government published a list of 10 specific circumstances under which lawful permanent residents are required to replace their Green Cards.

Green Card holders whose cards are expired, lost, stolen, or contain incorrect information are among those required to apply for a replacement.

Source: Legit.ng